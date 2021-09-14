BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State men’s and women’s basketball teams released their 2021-22 schedules on Tuesday, announcing that college hoops will return to town by Nov. 13.

Both teams are back to regular, full schedules after last season’s cuts due to COVID-19. This year, the teams each have a nonconference Florida trip over Thanksgiving break, share the same conference schedules for most of the season and return to a 22-game conference slate.

Different than normal, though, is that the women’s teams will play after the men’s teams for the first 11 conference doubleheaders.

For the men, the season opens Nov. 16 with a nonconference home game against Concordia-St. Paul. The team then hosts Minnesota Morris for a Nov. 19 exhibition and Northland College for a Nov. 20 nonconference game.

BSU begins the conference season at Minnesota Crookston on Nov. 23, then closes the nonconference portion of the schedule against Eckerd and Tampa on Nov. 26-27 in St. Petersburg, Fla.

The women, meanwhile, begin the season with nonconference home games against Mayville State (Nov. 13) and Valley City State (Nov. 16), then with a home exhibition against Minnesota Morris (Nov. 20). They then head to Lakeland, Fla., to play USciences (Nov. 26) and Southeastern (Nov. 27).

The men’s and women’s schedules first line up with a home game against Minnesota Duluth on Dec. 2 and a road game at St. Cloud State on Dec. 4.

The women travel to Minnesota Crookston for a Dec. 7 contest, and then the schedules align the rest of the way.

The first full weekend of home games will be Dec. 10-11 against Minnesota State Moorhead and Northern State. The teams then hit the road Dec. 17-18 to play U-Mary and Minot State to close out the calendar year.

After a Jan. 2 home game against Minnesota Crookston, the Beavers stay home to host Winona State on Jan. 7 and Upper Iowa on Jan. 8.

The season’s longest road trip starts at Minnesota State and Concordia-St. Paul (Jan. 14-15) before wrapping up at Sioux Falls and Southwest Minnesota State (Jan. 21-22).

On Jan. 28-29, Bemidji State hosts Augustana and Wayne State. The following weekend, Minot State and U-Mary come to town for a Feb. 4-5 series.

The final road trip of the season features Northern State (Feb. 11), Minnesota State Moorhead (Feb. 12) and Minnesota Duluth (Feb. 17) before the regular season wraps up at home against St. Cloud State on Feb. 19.

The Bemidji State women finished the 2020-21 season 10-6 overall and 8-4 in conference play, which included a trip to the NSIC Tournament semifinals. The BSU men missed the playoffs after going 7-9 overall and 6-8 in league games.