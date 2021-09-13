BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State men’s basketball team has made a new addition to the 2021-22 roster, as the program announced the signing of senior transfer Gare Ewefada on Monday.

Ewefada, a 6-foot-2 guard from Brooklyn Park and Maple Grove High School, spent the past two seasons at Dakota State University after playing at North Dakota State College of Science from 2017-19.

Ewefada played 65 career games at NDSCS, averaging 6.2 points per game. At Dakota State, he played in 56 games, including 49 starts, and averaged 10.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals.

Ewefada joins transfers Travis Bianco and John Sutherland, as well as freshmen Jayce Lowman, Parker Maki, Colton Roderick and Carter Weierke as newcomers to the program this season.