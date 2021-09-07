Lynx coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve is not a fan of the WNBA’s playoff structure. Frankly, few seem to be.

The league went to the current format — opening with consecutive rounds of single elimination — back in 2016. Teams seeded five through eight play a one-and-done game in round one, with the winners advancing to play the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds in another win-or-go-home contest in the quarterfinals before finally reaching the semifinals against the top two seeds, which are played in a best-of-5 series.

The first two rounds are over in a blink of an eye, and, as everyone knows, anything can happen in a one-game playoff. Thirty-six games of good work from the No. 3 seed can easily be undone in 40 minutes.

“I hate it. I thought it was a joke when we were in the No. 1 spot (in 2016 and 2017). I thought it was a joke. Like, really? Nobody is going to fight to change this?” Reeve said. “I don’t like it at all. This league is too good.”

Reeve has expressed that view to WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. But Reeve said those in the league were told ESPN wanted the single-elimination format. If that has to be the case, Reeve said, do it for seeds No. 5-8.

“At least make some progress and protect the three and four (seeds) a little bit,” Reeve said. “The league is too deep. It’s too deep. I just think it short changes the product at the most key time of the year.”

That conversation from last week provides a perfect segue to Wednesday night’s titanic tilt between Minnesota and Las Vegas, which will air on — fittingly — ESPN2. That came after a change in television schedule made this weekend due to the game’s stakes.

And they are massive. Because the Lynx (18-9) are currently third in the WNBA standings. The Aces (20-8) are second.

A Minnesota loss Wednesday puts Las Vegas two games up in the loss column on the Lynx, and would leave the Lynx tied in the loss column with Seattle (19-10) and Phoenix (18-10). One of those teams almost certainly will be relegated to the No. 5 seed, meaning they’ll have to win consecutive one-and-done games to reach the semifinals.

With a win Wednesday, the Lynx would tie the Aces in the loss column with four regular-season games to play — with three of those coming against the last-place Indiana Fever (6-21). Keep in mind, Minnesota already owns the tiebreaker against the Aces by virtue of winning the season series. So a win Wednesday puts the Lynx firmly in the driver’s seat for a top-two seed.

Connecticut (21-6), currently the No. 1 seed, is a virtual lock to earn the double bye.

How important is a top-two seed? Not only do you avoid all single-elimination games and have home-court advantage in the semifinal series, but the quarterfinal winners get just one day off — a travel day — between that round and the start of the semifinals.

“There is a tremendous advantage,” Reeve said. “A tremendous advantage.”

That has played out thus far through five seasons of the new format. Since this structure came to be in 2016, four of the past five WNBA Finals have featured a battle between the league’s top two seeds. The lone exception came in 2018, when third-seeded Washington ousted second-seeded Atlanta in five games in the semifinals, before being swept by top-seeded Seattle in the finals.

If you want to reach the WNBA Finals, the best way — frankly, nearly the only way — is by earning a top-two seed.

So not only is Wednesday’s battle the biggest game of the season for the Lynx, it could go a long way toward determining where this season ends.