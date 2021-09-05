Napheesa Collier collected 21 points and nine rebounds to lift the host Minnesota Lynx to a 93-75 victory over the Washington Mystics on Saturday night in Minneapolis.

Aerial Powers scored 20 points off the bench for the Lynx (18-9), who nearly squandered an early 23-point lead before going on a 17-0 run to bridge the third and fourth quarters.

Kayla McBride chipped in 15 points and Rachel Banham added 13 points and a season-high eight assists to help Minnesota win its fifth in a row and 13th in the past 15 outings.

Ariel Atkins scored 25 points for the Mystics (10-17), who were outscored 27-13 in the fourth quarter en route to losing for the 11th time in their past 14 games.

Former WNBA MVP Tina Charles recorded 12 points and eight rebounds for Washington in her first game since Aug. 22 due to an injured hip. Charles scored 31 points in the Mystics' 85-81 victory over the Lynx on June 8.

Two-time WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne (back injury) did not travel with the Mystics to Minneapolis.

Minnesota saw its 23-point lead whittled to two after Megan Gustafson drained a jumper with 42.2 seconds left in the third quarter. Natalie Achonwa answered with a layup on the ensuing possession to give the Lynx a 66-62 lead entering the fourth.

The hosts began the fourth quarter with a flourish, with Powers, McBride, Banham, Bridget Carleton and Collier each sinking a 3-pointer to push their team's lead to 89-68 with 3:26 to play.

Washington was nursing a 19-17 lead late in the first quarter before Minnesota went on a blistering 27-4 run. The Mystics went cold from the floor, missing nine of their first 10 shots to start the second quarter.

The Lynx extended their lead to 50-27 late in the second before Washington bridged the end of that quarter and the beginning of the third on a 24-4 run to trim its deficit to three. Atkins capped the surge with a 3-pointer before Powers converted from beyond the arc on the next possession.