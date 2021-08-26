After another dominant performance from her star center in the Lynx’s victory over Seattle on Tuesday, Minnesota coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve said it would be a “travesty” if Sylvia Fowles didn’t win her fourth WNBA Defensive Player of the Year award.

You would expect nothing less than for a coach to promote her player, particularly one who has meant so much to the franchise for years. This season serves as no exception.

After an 0-4 start to the season, Minnesota has won 15 of its past 20 games, slaying titans such as Las Vegas and Seattle. The Lynx are sitting in the fourth spot in the standings at the moment, in good shape for a first-round bye. And Fowles is the primary reason why.

Often overlooked for whatever reason, Fowles is certainly worthy of high-profile awards such as the Defensive Player of the Year honor. But what about something even bigger. What about MVP?

Fowles has one MVP award to her name, winning the league’s top individual honor in 2017. Her numbers aren’t quite as gaudy this season as they were four years ago, but her impact might be just as high.

Scroll through Basketball Reference’s WNBA leader board and you’ll find Fowles’ name littering the page.

A quick run through the list: 10th in scoring (16.6), third in rebounds (10), second in blocks (1.8), first in field-goal percentage (62.5), first in true shooting percentage (65.2), fourth in player efficiency rating (26), fifth in win shares (4.3), first in defensive win shares (2.1) and second in defensive rating (91.3).

Fowles is eighth in offensive win shares (2.2) despite her usage percentage (22.6) not being remotely close to being in the league’s top 20.

At 35-years-old — she turns 36 in October — Fowles is still at the top of not only her game, but the league at large.

Minnesota has three wins over the WNBA’s top three teams this season, and Fowles has carried the Lynx to each of those victories.

Win over Connecticut on May 30: 24 points, nine rebounds, four assists, three blocks.

Win over Las Vegas on June 25: 30 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, four steals, four blocks.

Win over Seattle on Tuesday: 29 points, 20 rebounds, four steals, three blocks.

Three of Fowles’ best performances of the season have come when the Lynx (15-9) needed their star player the most. She has risen to the challenge whenever called upon.

It’s hard to be more valuable than that.

Now, Jonquel Jones is currently the leader in the WNBA MVP race, and for good reason. Connecticut (18-6) has the league’s best record, and Jones has been every bit as good as Fowles.

Perhaps that’s why Reeve lowered her standards all the way down to Fowles simply being named the WNBA’s best defensive player this season.

But, with a quarter of the regular season still to play, if Fowles isn’t firmly in the MVP discussion, that would be the true travesty.