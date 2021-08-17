Minnesota acquired 33-year-old guard Patrick Beverley in a trade with Memphis, a source confirmed to the Pioneer Press. The deal was first reported by ESPN.

The Timberwolves are sending Jarrett Culver and Juancho Hernangomez to the Grizzlies.

Minnesota was in need of a legitimate backup point guard after dealing Ricky Rubio to Cleveland on draft night. Beverley is a gnat-like player who constantly pesters opponents and has played for a handful of winning teams in his career. He’s also a solid spot-up shooter — a constant need for all teams.

Minnesota took back about $800 thousand more in salary in the deal after it saved about $4 million in the Rubio for Taurean Prince swap.

The trade ends Culver’s tenure in Minnesota. The sixth pick in the 2019 NBA Draft — player personnel chief Gersson Rosas’ first selection leading the Wolves’ front office — never panned out the way Minnesota had hoped.

The move shows Rosas’ willingness to move on from moves that don’t turn out, from Culver to Hernangomez, for whom Minnesota traded in 2020 and subsequently re-signed the following offseason.