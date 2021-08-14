That was Cheryl Reeve’s message to Sylvia Fowles in the lead-up to Team USA’s gold medal game against Japan.

Not just because Team USA was looking to win its seventh consecutive gold medal, but because it would be Fowles’ last as a member of the team, as she explained to her longtime coach that this was her final hurrah.

“Fourth time around, it was still amazing. I think we had a really good group. I was happy to be there. I was happy to perform. But I think at the end of the day we got everything we wanted to get accomplished and that was to win a gold,” Fowles said.

Now a four-time Olympic gold medalist, Fowles has been a staple of USA basketball since the Beijing Games in 2008. Her four gold medals are topped in women’s basketball history by just Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi, who both added their fifth in Tokyo.

The Lynx star is one of only six athletes in USA basketball history, men or women, to win four gold medals.

But at 35, envisioning another Olympic run in 2024 with all the extra time and energy that it requires just wasn’t in the cards. On Saturday she had a chance to reflect on her time as an Olympian.

“I had a goal pretty much set in mind that I wanted to go to compete for four gold medals, and if this Olympics would’ve happened last year, I would’ve missed out on that opportunity. I worked really hard to get back to this point,” Fowles said.

Among those she got to share the experience with was Reeve, an assistant coach in her second Olympics and Napheesa Collier, a first-time olympian. Collier was one of six first time Olympians on this year’s team, offsetting a veteran-heavy group led by Fowles, Taurasi and Bird.

Winning a gold medal was “amazing” Collier said. To do it with Fowles was even better.

“Syl’s someone who’s going to go down in the Hall of Fame. So to have someone like that as my teammate and to learn from her and then to have an experience like going to the Olympics with her, it’s something that I’ll cherish forever,” Collier said.

“There’s no way it would be as special without a journey with these two,” Reeve said of Fowles and Collier. “There’s no question about that.”

With Fowles and Bird retiring, and head coach Dawn Staley announcing her departure, the composition of the team is sure to shift. Reeve and Collier figure to be important pieces for Team USA moving forward. Staley even went so far as to recommend Reeve as the next head coach, although Reeve has been gracious but non-committal on that front.

With Collier, she hopes it’s just the first of several opportunities to be an Olympian. She averaged just 3.8 minutes in four games played.

“When it comes to USA Basketball, you absolutely just take whatever role they want to put you in,” Collier said. “… This year it was more as a supportive teammate, cheering. If they need me to do something else next time, then I’m ready for that too.”

Regardless of who is playing for Team USA, they’ll have large holes to fill with Fowles and Bird departing and the pressure of maintaining a 55-game winning streak at the Olympics that dates back to 1992. But that’s just how Reeve prefers it.

“It’s gold or failure and that can be challenging to deal with,” Reeve said, “… (but) I don’t think the USA wants anything other than the expectation of winning gold.”