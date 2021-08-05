Minnesota Golden Gophers men’s basketball coach Ben Johnson received his first commitment from a high school player on Wednesday, Aug. 4.

Braeden Carrington, a 6-foot-3, 165-pound guard from Park Center, pledged to Minnesota for the 2022 class. He was on an official visit to the Minnesota campus this week.

“110% committed,” Carrington posted on Instagram.

Johnson was hired in March and had to endure a turnover of all but two players from last year’s roster, so bringing in transfers was his first priority.

Carrington — who doesn’t yet have a star rating from 247sports or Rivals — had scholarship offers from Florida, Missouri and Xavier. where Johnson was an assistant before coming to the U. He had a visit to Colorado scheduled for later this month.

A highlight video from high school last season showed Carrington’s ability to create shots for himself off the dribble, while also facilitating for others. It showed 3-point shooting range and sprinkled in some defensive plays: a steal leading to a breakaway dunk, and a blocked shot at the rim.

Gophers to play in new Asheville Championship

The Gophers men’s basketball team will play in the new four-team Asheville Championship on Nov. 12 and 14 in Asheville, N.C.

On Nov. 12, Minnesota will face Western Kentucky, and South Carolina will play Princeton. The Nov. 14 games will be determined. The event will air on an ESPN channel.

The tournament was created by KemperLesnik, which runs the Maui Invitational and part of the McDonald’s All-American Games.

Tickets are available now through the schools’ ticket offices.