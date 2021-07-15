BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State men’s basketball team will have a new assistant coach on the bench this winter.

Maverick Harris has joined the program, BSU head coach Mike Boschee announced Thursday. Harris has served on both the men’s and women’s basketball staffs at Minot State over the past three seasons.

Harris began at MiSU in 2018-19 as a graduate assistant before becoming the director of operations for the men’s and women’s programs from 2019-21. He led the men’s perimeter/guard development and also aided in the post/forward development in 2018-19.

Prior to working for the other Beavers of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, Harris was an assistant coach at Franklin College in Indiana for the 2017-18 season.

Harris also suited up for four years with Northland College, playing 101 career games and serving as a team captain as a senior. He even twice played against the Beavers, including a six-point performance in November 2016.

Harris fills the position previously held by assistant coach Tim Wagner, who accepted an assistant job at Valley City State.