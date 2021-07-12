LOS ANGELES -- Napheesa Collier matched her career high of 27 points and also collected seven rebounds as the Minnesota Lynx pushed their winning streak to seven games with a convincing 86-61 victory over the host Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday night, July 11.

Layshia Clarendon recorded 14 points and eight assists, and Sylvia Fowles added 10 points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots for the Lynx (12-7), who led by as many as 28 points. Bridget Carleton also had 10 points for Minnesota, which won its fifth straight road contest.

Erica Wheeler and Brittney Sykes scored 14 points apiece for the Sparks (6-13), who dropped their sixth straight game. Amanda Zahui B added 10 points.

Los Angeles was once again without Nneka Ogwumike (knee), Chiney Ogwumike (knee) and Kristi Tolver (eye).

The Lynx played without 2020 WNBA Rookie of the Year Crystal Dangerfield, who injured a shoulder in Friday's win over the Las Vegas Aces.

Minnesota shot 55.9% from the field and made 9 of 19 from 3-point range.

The Sparks connected on 36.7% of their shots and were 4 of 15 from behind the arc.

The Lynx owned a 37-24 rebounding margin while beating Los Angeles for the second time this season.

Minnesota drained its first nine field-goal attempts while running out to a 21-12 lead.

Carleton buried a 3-pointer to give the Lynx a 29-13 advantage at the conclusion of the quarter.

Another basket by Carleton pushed the margin to 18 before the Sparks used a 10-1 run to move within 32-23 on Wheeler's driving hoop with 6:52 remaining in the half.

Minnesota responded with a 11-2 spurt to again lead by 18 at 43-25.

The Sparks scored the next six to trail 43-31 at the half before rattling off six more to start the third quarter to trail by six.

Los Angeles trailed 48-41 after a basket by Sykes with 6:31 left in the quarter. But the Lynx answered with a 15-3 surge and Collier scored the final four as the lead reached 19 ahead with 1:18 remaining.

Minnesota held a 64-49 lead entering the final stanza. The Lynx later scored 10 straight points to increase their lead to 80-53 with 4:28 left.

Carleton's 3-pointer with 2:04 left gave Minnesota the game-high 28-point cushion.