Kayla McBride scored 25 points to lift the host Minnesota Lynx to an 85-79 victory over the Dallas Wings on Wednesday in Minneapolis.

McBride made 9 of 13 shots from the floor to continue her torrid stretch. She has scored 75 points over the last three games.

Sylvia Fowles collected 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Lynx (10-7), who have won five in a row and 10 of their last 13.

Napheesa Collier was held scoreless in the first half before finishing with 10 points. Layshia Clarendon, Damiris Dantas and Bridget Carleton also had 10 points as Minnesota defeated Dallas for the second time in three meetings this season.

Allisha Gray scored 13 points off the bench and Satou Sabally collected 12 points and a career-high seven assists for the Wings (9-11). Isabelle Harrison had 12 points and Arike Ogunbowale added 11.

Harrison's putback trimmed Minnesota's lead to 80-79 before Fowles answered at the other end to regain a three-point advantage with 54.4 seconds to play.

Dallas' Kayla Thornton misfired on a 3-point attempt following a timeout. McBride made three free throws to seal the victory.

Minnesota scored 14 of the first 18 points of the fourth quarter to take a 74-69 lead. Carleton drained a 3-pointer and a driving layup to highlight that surge.

Ogunbowale's layup gave Dallas a 55-46 lead early in the third quarter before Minnesota scored nine straight points to forge a tie. Collier capped that surge with a pair of buckets, but the Wings scored 10 of the final 15 points of the quarter to seize a 65-60 advantage.

McBride drained a 3-pointer to push Minnesota's lead to 23-13 late in the first quarter before Dallas called a timeout and took out all five of its players from the game. The change lit a fire under the Wings, with Marina Mabrey sinking a 3-pointer and a pair of buckets to highlight a 12-0 run.

Rachel Banham's 3-pointer briefly halted the surge and gave the Lynx a 26-25 lead with 7:39 to play in the second quarter. Gray responded with a pair of free throws and a driving layup as Dallas scored 21 of the final 33 points of the quarter to seize a 46-38 advantage at halftime.