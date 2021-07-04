Kayla McBride scored 24 points and four teammates scored in double figures as the visiting Minnesota Lynx completed a two-game sweep of the Phoenix Mercury with a 99-68 victory Saturday night.

McBride, who scored 10 points during a pivotal 12-0 run in an 83-76 victory at Phoenix on Wednesday, made nine of 13 field goals, including four of six 3-pointers on Saturday.

Napheesa Collier added 19 points as the Lynx (9-7) won their fourth consecutive game and ninth in their last 12. They won the three-game season series, which began with the Mercury winning 77-75 on the road in the season opener May 14.

Layshia Clarendon added 17 points, Damiris Dantas scored 14 and Crystal Dangerfield had 12 for Minnesota, which shot 55.1 percent on field goals and made all 14 of its free throws.

Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 12 points and Diana Taurasi added 11 points to lead Phoenix (7-9), which shot just 32.8 percent on field goals, but made 16 of 17 free throws.

Minnesota used a 37-point second-quarter to take control with an 18-point halftime lead.

Collier's basket started the third-quarter scoring and pushed the Lynx lead to 20 points. The margin grew to as many as 30 points before the quarter ended with the Lynx holding a 79-51 lead.

Minnesota led by as many as 34 points in the fourth quarter.

The first quarter featured a series of runs. The Lynx scored the first four points and the Mercury scored the next nine before the Lynx scored the next 10 on their way to a 22-18 lead at the end of the period.

Taurasi's basket started the second-quarter scoring and pulled Phoenix within two points before Minnesota went on a 16-5 run to take a 38-25 lead. McBride scored seven points during the run.

Diggins-Smith converted a four-point play, but the Lynx dominated the rest of the quarter. McBride scored the final five points as Minnesota took a 59-41 halftime lead.