No? Neither does Minnesota coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve.

“When you say 0-4, that seems like it was last year,” Reeve said. “It doesn’t even seem like it happened this year.”

On a three-game winning streak, the Lynx certainly don’t resemble the team that started the season. Back then, Minnesota looked disjointed and disinterested. This group scraps for everything and grinds out wins even when it doesn’t seem to have its “A” game.

That’s how you score tough road wins in Phoenix — which the Lynx did Wednesday and will attempt to do again Friday — and upset the League’s top team in Las Vegas.

Even when things haven’t gone perfectly late in games, Reeve noted her team is “hanging in there” until the bitter end.

“I think that we really know what our identity is on the defensive end; slowly but surely, we’re bringing it on the offensive end,” Lynx guard Kayla McBride said. “It hasn’t always been pretty, but we’ve just battled. We’re so resilient on both ends of the floor, whether calls are going our way, whether shots are going our way — makes, misses, whatever — just really resilient.”

That has been said about so many Lynx teams in Reeve’s tenure. It wasn’t a trademark of this group as the team waded through late arrivals and fresh faces. But it’s starting to flash some of the same intangible characteristics of previous Lynx teams.

“I think that’s just a testament to the culture and the expectation to be tough on both ends of the floor that Coach Reeve has created. You can feel that. You can feel that in our huddles, you can feel that in the locker room,” McBride said. “We’re holding each other accountable, and I think that’s coming with trust and understanding who we are as a group. Obviously, with the injuries and things like that, it’s hard. But this team has showed a lot of resiliency.”

That’s why Minnesota has won 8 of its past 11 games, vaulting itself above .500 for the first time all season. By this point, Reeve said, every WNBA team has found its identity. Minnesota’s is to establish itself on the interior offensively and on the glass, and be tough on defense at key points.

When Reeve says she doesn’t remember the start of the season, she means it.

“So much happens in a week in the WNBA. You have to be so forward-thinking,” she said. “I don’t remember (the start). You kind of block it out. Even what happened a week ago, you don’t remember. You’ve just got to have a short-term memory, and turning the page and moving forward is how you exist in this league.”

You know who else doesn’t really remember that rough start? Napheesa Collier — though, to be fair, she didn’t play in the first three games, a big reason why the Lynx took so many losses. Yet when Collier watched film of the team’s season-opening loss against Phoenix and compared it to where the Lynx are now, she drew the same conclusion as everyone else.

“We’re a totally different team,” she said. “That’s a really good thing that we’ve come so far in not that much time.”