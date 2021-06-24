Sylvia Fowles amassed 26 points, 19 rebounds and five blocked shots and Damiris Dantas made six 3-pointers to lead the Minnesota Lynx to an 87-85 win over the Atlanta Dream on Wednesday night in College Park, Ga.

Kayla McBride made a jumper with 1:10 remaining for the game's final points after the Lynx trailed by as many 18 points in the first half.

The Dream (5-8) played their first game without leading scorer Tiffany Hayes, who is out four to six weeks because of a ligament tear in her right knee. Hayes is averaging 17.6 points a game.

The Lynx (6-7) swept the season series against the Dream 3-0 after winning consecutive games at home on June 4 and June 6.

Courtney Williams had 24 points to lead Atlanta. Chennedy Carter, playing her first game since May 29 after recovering of an elbow injury, finished with 16 points and four assists.

The Dream lost for the sixth time in seven games. The Lynx have alternated wins and losses over their past seven contests.

In the final minute, Atlanta's Odyssey Sims missed a 3-point attempt, but Cheyenne Parker grabbed the offensive rebound. Sims' next shot was blocked by Fowles. The Dream got the ball again, but Parker missed on a layup attempt.

Minnesota's Layshia Clarendon missed a jumper with 6.4 seconds left but corralled the offensive rebound and dribbled out the clock.

Atlanta outscored Minnesota 20-3 in the last 5:25 of the first quarter to take a 28-16 lead.

The Dream's Aari McDonald scored all 10 of her points in the first quarter, and Williams also had 10 points.

Atlanta led by as many as 18 points in the second quarter before Minnesota went on a 12-0 run to cut the deficit to 44-40 with 25.3 seconds remaining.

The Dream took a 46-40 lead into halftime after Williams' jumper with 3.4 seconds left. She had a team-best 16 points at halftime.

Williams again made a shot in the closing seconds of the third quarter to put Atlanta ahead 76-68 after Minnesota had cut the margin to three points.

The Lynx went on an 8-0 run to trim Atlanta's lead to 79-78 with five minutes left. The Dream went without a point for almost four minutes in that stretch.

Dantas, who was 6 of 11 from beyond the arc, made consecutive 3-pointers and Fowles converted two free throws to put Minnesota ahead 83-81 with 3:13 left.