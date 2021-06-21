The Lynx will be well represented in Tokyo in the summer’s Olympic Games basketball tournament, as Team USA makes a push for another gold medal.

Sylvia Fowles and Napheesa Collier both were named to the Olympic team Monday morning, in an unveiling made on NBC’s TODAY Show. Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve will serve as an assistant on Dawn Staley’s coaching staff.

Fowles has been a part of each of the past three Olympic gold-medal teams, dating back to 2008. The 35-year-old center has again been a force this season, averaging 15.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 2.3 steals a game for the Lynx.

Fowles is still perhaps the best center in the world, and can serve, above all else, as a defensive anchor for Team USA.

Collier, meanwhile, will be making her Olympic debut. A second-team All-WNBA performer in 2020, the third-year forward already has established herself as one of the top players in the world. She is averaging 17.7 points and 6.3 rebounds a game for the Lynx in the early stages of the WNBA season.

With her ability to defend at a high level and play off the ball offensively, Collier looks like a perfect fit to play alongside the other top players in the world.

Reeve also served as an assistant coach in the 2016 Olympics. Serving on the selection committee was Lynx assistant coach Katie Smith, a two-time Olympic gold medalist during her playing days.

The United States women’s basketball team has won six straight Olympic gold medals.

The WNBA’s Olympic break stretches from July 15 to Aug. 11.