Kayla McBride had 19 points and reserve Crystal Dangerfield scored six of her 17 points in a pivotal stretch of the third quarter to lead the Minnesota Lynx to a 100-80 win Sunday over the visiting Atlanta Dream.

The Lynx also defeated Atlanta 86-84 on Friday night at the Target Center to snap the Dream's four-game winning streak.

Minnesota (3-4) has won three consecutive games after losing its first four.

Sylvia Fowles had 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the field with seven rebounds, two assists and five steals (tying a career high) for the Lynx.

Napheesa Collier added 14 points and six assists and reserve Rachel Banham contributed 13 points.

Minnesota made 51.5%t of its shots, 11 of which were 3-pointers.

Atlanta (4-4) was led by Tiffany Hayes' 21 points and fellow starter Courtney Williams added 13 points with five assists and five rebounds.

Reserves Aari McDonald (15 points), Cheyenne Parker (12) and Crystal Bradford (12) combined for 39 points but they also had seven turnovers.

The Lynx tallied 21 points off Atlanta's 11 turnovers in the first half to take a 52-38 halftime lead. The Dream finished with 18 turnovers.

Parker's 3-point play with 1:40 left in the third quarter cut the lead to 65-59 after Minnesota led by as many 15 points earlier in the quarter.

The Lynx quickly outscored Atlanta 11-2 to take a 15-point lead, 76-61, with 2.3 seconds left in the quarter.

Dangerfield had six points to close that stretch, including three on free throws after she was fouled attempting a 3-pointer.

Williams made a 3-pointer at the buzzer for Atlanta to cut the lead to 76-64 entering the fourth quarter.

Minnesota outscored the Dream 10-4 to start the fourth quarter to take control of the game, pulling away to an 86-68 lead.

Atlanta reserve Monique Billings had two points and six rebounds, giving her 500 career points.