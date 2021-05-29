The Lynx — who were considered by some to be a darkhorse title contender this season — are now 0-4. Worse yet, they just delivered perhaps their worst performance of the season Friday in a loss to Seattle in which Minnesota trailed by 29 points in the fourth quarter. Not good any night, but particularly not when a team is fresh off a week-long layoff dedicated to patching up holes in its play.

Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve again bemoaned her team’s effort, particularly on the defensive end. Minnesota doesn’t look like a congruent unit on either end of the floor.

The good news for the Lynx is they’re still only one game out of a playoff spot this early in the season. The bad news is they’re already three games out of an all-important top-four seed that allows a team to bypass the first round of single elimination.

Those are concerns for further down the road. Currently, Minnesota needs to confront its lack of quality play, because things don’t get any easier in the immediate future. The Lynx have a date with 6-1 Connecticut on Sunday at Target Center.

“It’s frustrating, because we know that we can be a good team. You see the players on our team, and it’s not computing,” Napheesa Collier said. “It’s definitely frustrating, and no one wants to start the season 0-4, but we have to let that go and move on and try to learn from our mistakes so we don’t keep digging a hole for ourselves.”

Friday had to be surprising, too, for the players. Because all week Reeve and the players spoke to the quality practices the team was putting together. Finally, the Lynx not only had Collier back, but also had time to integrate her back into the fold and gel as a group. Supposedly, all was going well.

It just didn’t translate to the game.

“I don’t know if we’re tired in the game or confused or what it is. We have to figure it out quickly,” Collier said. “We have to find a way to be able to transfer what we’re doing in practice into games, otherwise we’re just going to keep losing.”

Kayla McBride thinks the team is still trying to connect. That plays a big role in basketball, particularly on defense. If you’re not connected as a team, or not totally sure of where you’re supposed to be or what you’re supposed to do, that creates hesitancy. A moment of that makes life easy for opposing offenses. It also makes it difficult to play with full effort. It’s hard to go 100 percent when you’re not positive which direction you’re heading.

“Especially on defense, knowing each other’s tendencies and knowing the schemes, it’s the trust part,” McBride said. “When we say connectedness, that’s really what we mean, the trust part, and trusting that your teammate is going to be there. … I just don’t think we have that. I think we have a little bit of doubt in the back of our mind of who we are, and that can’t happen.”

McBride said the Lynx “learned a lot about ourselves” in the first four games. Now the question is simple: “How do we figure out how to be better?”

If the Lynx don’t have that answer yet, McBride is confident they’ll find it.

“I believe in this group. I don’t give a (care) what our record is or whatever,” McBride said. “I truly, truly believe in this group. I believe in this culture, this team. That’s why I came here, to be a part of the Minnesota Lynx, and I know that we’re going to figure this (stuff) out. It’s only a matter of time.”

Even after the loss Friday, McBride said no one in the locker room was hanging their head or sporting a “Whoa is me” attitude.

“Everybody is trying to figure out how do we get better, how do we get more connected, how do we figure this (stuff) out?” she said. “And that’s a testament of this culture that Coach Reeve built, and that’s a testament to those girls in there. Nobody wants to … lose. Especially not like that. Not being a part of the Minnesota Lynx. Not knowing what that represents. We’ve got to figure that (stuff) out. It just starts with us, and we have to figure out a way to win with this group, and we will.”

So maybe it’s not yet time to panic, but the urgency needs to pick up soon.

“I’m not giving up on this group, not even an ounce,” McBride said. “It’s just how do we figure out a way to come together?”