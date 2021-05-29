A 19-6 start, coupled with two runs of 13-2 leading into halftime, powered the Seattle Storm to their fourth straight win in an 82-72 defeat of the Minnesota Lynx on Friday in Everett, Wash.

All five Seattle starters scored in the game's first 2:30, setting the tone for the Storm's balanced scoring in the Commissioner's Cup victory. Breanna Stewart led five Seattle players in double-figure scoring with 15 points, Jewell Loyd added 12 with five assists, and Sue Bird scored 11 points and dished five assists.

Reserve Epiphanny Prince finished with 10 points. Candice Dupree came off the bench for 12 points on 6-of-9 shooting and contributed to a 13-2 run before intermission that effectively put the game away.

Minnesota -- which coughed up a 19-point lead in a 90-78 loss to Seattle on May 20 -- looked to reverse the roles Friday. The Lynx overcame the Storm's torrid start to pull within two points late in the first quarter and trailed by just four going into the second.

Kayla McBride scored eight of her 12 points in the first quarter to fuel the rally effort. Napheesa Collier, who scored 14 points in her first appearance of the season, drew the teams even early into the second before the first of Seattle's two big runs in the period.

Collier and Sylvia Fowles, who finished with 15 points, were the only Lynx to score in double-figures through three quarters. McBride hit the mark in the fourth along with reserve Bridget Carleton, who added 12 points.

Seattle forced Minnesota into just 25-of-67 shooting from the floor, including 6-of-25 from 3-point range. The Storm struggled from long range in their own right, 4 of 17, but shot a strong 31-of-55 from inside the arc.

Seattle cooled late after building a game-high 29-point lead, going scoreless over the final 8:32 of regulation. Minnesota went on a 19-0 run during the Storm drought.