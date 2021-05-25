Watch the ESPN documentary “144,” which centers on last year’s WNBA bubble, and it becomes abundantly clear why players were willing to go to Florida to complete a season amid a sea of uncertainty.

“The thing that they were sure of is that they wanted to be together and try to, in the wake of the George Floyd murder, bring about real change and justice, and continuing to insert ourselves in places that needed our attention,” Minnesota Lynx coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve said. “We weren’t going there just to play basketball. That was secondary. They were going there on a mission to, collectively, use our voices, and I thought it was incredible how they strategized and organized very, very intentionally.”

The Lynx were at the forefront of seeking meaningful reform back in 2016, when Philando Castille was shot and killed by a police officer. But they were largely alone in their efforts. The challenge in 2020 was to do more. To achieve results. To make change.

And it’s working. Reeve marveled at the results already achieved. Georgia’s senate race was significantly impacted by the WNBA. Reeve made note of changes being made at local levels, such as communities declaring that minor traffic stops will be handled by unarmed officers.

“There’s just been real illumination of the ways in which the system is flawed and needs change, so that we can stop putting our communities of color in these situations,” Reeve said. “So a lot has been done, not only as a team here — Timberwolves and Lynx — but I think also in the WNBA, I think we’ve done some meaningful work.”

And work continues.

On Tuesday — the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder — the NBA and WNBA Players Associations put out calls for people to continue to contact their senators and get the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act passed through congress. The bill “addresses a wide range of policies and issues regarding policing practices and law enforcement accountability. It increases accountability for law enforcement misconduct, restricts the use of certain policing practices, enhances transparency and data collection, and establishes best practices and training requirements,” according to congress.gov.

Karl-Anthony Towns wore a shirt late in the Timberwolves’ season sporting the legislation’s name. Reeve said being a part of enacting the actual reform is the next step in this process. That comes from gaining an understanding of legislation on the books, what needs changing and how to get that done.

“We’re always in a mindset of holding people accountable for decisions — or a lack of decisions. I think there is even more,” Reeve said. “There is police reform, which is very real, but then I think there is also impacting our communities. Bringing to light, for our communities, the systemic inequities, and the larger corporations that we partner with can play a role in maybe increasing awareness for where money needs to be put to improve the lives for all of us. This is not just for communities of color, it’s a situation that we’re all affected by, so that’s the most meaningful work that we can do. I think we can do that locally in our communities, which we do all the time as sports teams, but I think taking a deeper dive and more intentional efforts like we’re doing with Minneapolis Foundation, and continuing to educate ourselves on what’s the next thing, what are we learning about that needs changing? And when we hear something that we know needs real reform, we’ve got to talk about it, bring it to light and help people understand exactly what’s happening in the communities.”

It certainly helps to have the backing of multiple leagues and players associations. Reeve pointed to the day last August when the WNBA, NBA and a number of MLB games were cancelled after Jacob Blake was shot numerous times by police. There is strength in numbers, and unity.

“It’s a collective effort to tell people, ‘Stop! Stop what you’re doing. We’re not just here for your entertainment, we are people with families, and we are going through these things that are very real in our communities,’ ” Reeve said. “That just helps to shine that light brighter as to what’s happening and how we can all be a part of the change.”