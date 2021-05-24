Napheesa Collier had to sit and watch the first three games of the Lynx’s season as she waited to clear COVID-19 protocols after returning to Minnesota upon the completion of her season in France.

Without arguably their best player, the Lynx went 0-3 to start the season. And while they showed signs of improvement as time went on in their Phee-less form, there is no question the team is glad to have its third-year superstar back in action.

The All-WNBA forward returned to practice over the weekend.

In just her first practice back, Lynx coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve said Collier already was doing “Phee-like things” on the floor.

“It’s nice to have that back. And I know that Phee will take it upon herself to be a leader, in terms of the effort areas, the things that it takes to win possessions and win games,” Reeve said. “Think we’ve missed that at times. We talk about multiple efforts, sometimes it’s sprinting back and breaking up a transition play. Get a deflection, just break it up. Phee has that will, and that play is contagious. We’re excited to have her back.”

Collier admitted it was difficult to watch her team play — and lose — without her in the lineup. She was proud of the way the Lynx battled in their loss to Seattle on Thursday, but still, 0-3 is 0-3.

“Especially because I feel like I’ve been tested so much, being overseas, and I feel like I wish I could’ve been out there,” Collier said.

But she’s here now, and ready to make an immediate impact. Fresh off her season overseas, Collier is in prime playing condition. And acclimating to new teammates shouldn’t be a problem for someone like Collier.

“The game is so simple for Phee, and she’s going to make those guys look good, so it’s not hard,” Reeve said. “Phee is just a really good basketball player.”

Collier noted the rest of her team has been together for a little while now, and it’s on her to adjust to those around her. But Reeve said the Lynx haven’t played to a standard that Collier would accept. So perhaps her arrival will help raise the bar for Minnesota.

“That’s the mission this week. We’re going to be all on the same page as far as how hard we play and things we like to do basketball-wise. And Phee is only going to elevate that,” Reeve said.

UConn coach Geno Auriemma used to talk at length about how Collier never stops moving. The effort is nonstop. That, perhaps above all else, is what has helped Collier establish herself as one of the WNBA’s top players at just 24 years old.

“That’s what the great ones do. There is a fine line between winning and losing; the good teams vs. the great teams, what do they have?” Reeve asked. “They have players who are willing to give maximum effort at all times. And they accept nothing less than that. Whether they’re tired or not, it doesn’t matter. You’re going to get their very best. That’s what makes them Olympians, makes them champions. And for the good players, they’re left wondering, ‘Gosh, I wonder why they’re great and I’m not great.’ And so that’s what Phee gives you. And so she does winning things. Obviously, that’s very welcome for our team.”

Of course, Collier is also just an excellent player in general. She averaged 16.1 points, nine rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.3 steals a game in the bubble last season, earning second-team All-WNBA honors in just her second season while leading the Lynx to the semifinals of the playoffs.

Since then, Collier said she’s working on quickening her release on 3-point shots, moving a bit more within the offense and improving her change of direction.

Collier may be even more dangerous in 2021, just as the Lynx are is when she’s on the floor.

“I think we had a really great practice (Saturday), everyone worked really hard and we got to work on a lot of things,” Collier said. “You saw a big progression, I think, from the New York game to the Seattle game (last week), so we’re just trying to build upon that and make sure we’re getting better every day in this week-long break.”