Amid the fan base’s euphoria at the 2020 trade deadline, there was also a bit of confusion. Here Gersson Rosas repeatedly had expressed the want for his team to play with great pace.

And then he traded for D’Angelo Russell? The former all-star is no burner. He won’t fly to the rim, much less up the floor.

How would this work?

At the start of the 2020-21 season, it didn’t seem to. The Timberwolves’ pace wasn’t quick when the 25-year-old guard was on the floor. The offense struggled. The defense was abysmal. Through February, Russell sported the team’s worst net rating.

But most of his minutes came without Karl-Anthony Towns, when the team was largely disjointed, and he was physically ailing.

And when Russell came back in April, not only was he at 100%, but the Timberwolves’ roster was close to it, too. Towns was back and Anthony Edwards was turning a corner in his rookie season.

So how would Russell fit in next to two other top talents? Marvelously.

Over the team’s final 16 games, Russell averaged 17.9 points and 7.6 assists. Minnesota outscored opponents by 2.6 points per 100 possessions. The floor general finished with double-digit assists in four of his final eight games.

“I give credit to the coaches. They kind of put a system and a little structure around us to help everybody out. Make guys’ nights easier just with the efficiency in our offense,” Russell said. “You got guys out there that are getting easy buckets and not really working that hard for them. You got guys running in transition and getting their night going. I think this system is really playing a part in my success, but I think everybody’s success, just seeing consistency with lineups, all of that. And, I mean, that plays a major role.”

The system doesn’t necessarily revolve around Russell, either. In many ways, he was a nice complement to Edwards and Towns. That’s fine with him. He noted his all-star season came when he was in Brooklyn. That wasn’t a Russell-centric system, he said, but everyone knew what was needed.

Russell is an intellectual player, so consistency is key. Knowing your role, your teammates and your system all helps the point guard effectively run the offense. And, as Finch noted, playing with pace. Over those final 16 games, Russell’s pace was 105.13 possessions per game, which led the Wolves.

It’s not like he was going end to end, but it was Russell who was moving the ball up the floor via passes to his darting teammates. Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said he doesn’t even mind if some of the home-run passes Russell tosses are intercepted, because when they get through, they’re buckets.

“His passing is elite. We’ve talked about it. But it’s even better in the up-tempo game,” Finch said. “He can almost create situations with his passing. Putting pressure on the defense, quick decision-making. Just exploiting help situations, which if you’re dribbling or playing slower, they’d be able to bend back and accomplish their objectives. So he’s just a really good basketball player. It’s been a lot of fun to work with him. And a lot of things people said he wasn’t, it doesn’t matter, because he is. He’s all of that. He’s a really good basketball player, and a good basketball player can play fast, slow, all different styles.”

That’s not rare. Players often are put in boxes, simply based on what they’ve been asked to do previously in their careers.

“I love basketball. So if a coach is asking me to do something, or their style is this,” Russell said, “I can adjust.”

The good news for Russell is there won’t be an adjustment this offseason. He feels as good now, following mid-season knee surgery, as he felt physically back in that all-star season in 2019-19 with the Nets. The plan is to keep it that way. Russell said he’s “excited” to work, to stay in shape, noting success “is about the body.”

Minnesota’s roster is expected to remain largely static this offseason, and he will certainly be back with the Wolves. That’s not something he’s used to.

“In the past I’ve been in situations where I was just wanted but maybe not needed. I wouldn’t say I’m needed here, but I feel needed,” Russell said. “They do a good job of making guys feel needed here, making guys feel a part of the future and things like that. I think that gives guys more comfortability, knowing that they’re needed and hearing from Gersson, his voice alone, saying how much he wants you here. I think that gives guys confidence, instills confidence in us to want to get better in the offseason, because you know you’re potentially coming back. I’ve never thought of going into the summer knowing the chance of coming back is high. I’ve been moved around a lot. So having that security is very fun to have.”