BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State men’s basketball program announced its schedule for this summer’s Beaver Skills Academy on Friday.

There will be two camps for kids ranging from grades 3-9 during the 2020-21 academic year. The first camp will be on Mondays from 6:40-8 p.m. between June 7-Aug. 2, while the Wednesday camps will take place from 1:30-2:50 p.m. between June 9-July 28. Additionally, the Beaver Competition Camp will be from 3:10-4:30 p.m. on Wednesdays from June 9-July 28.

The camps are limited to the first 36 registrants on a first come, first serve basis.

The camps will feature skill development in the areas of shooting, ball handling, finishing and footwork through different concepts and competitive settings. Players will play 1-on-1, 2-on-2 and 3-on-3, with BSU coaches and players present for hands-on training.

The cost for each session is $110. Discounts are available when registering for multiple camps, including a price of $200 for two camps or $250 for three.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, each participant must bring their own water bottle, a mask, hand sanitizer and a basketball. No parents will be allowed in the gym except for pick-up and drop-off, and all skill work will be done in small groups.

For more information and to register, visit info.abcsportscamps.com/BSUbasketball.