He thanked Isiah Thomas for the “profound” advice that helped him make the leap straight from high school to the NBA. He thanked his sister, his daughters, former teammates, coaches and front office members. He even thanked his competitors, most notably fellow Class of 2020 Hall of Fame inductees, Tim Duncan and the late Kobe Bryant.

He thanked his mom, Shirley.

“A lot of people don’t know I’m from South Carolina. I’m a country boy. I like to say that. Helped hone my skills,” Garnett said. “My mother is a very intense and passionate woman, who cared about her craft, cared about the quality of her craft, and I think I took some of that from her. So if you guys want to blame me, or blame the intensity, blame her for that. I want to thank my mother, Shirley, for that.”

He thanked Chicago, where he played his prep basketball, thanked Boston, where he won his NBA championship, and even thanked Brooklyn.

And yes, he thanked Minnesota, and re-emphasized his commitment to the state where he spent the first 12 and also the one-and-a-half final years of his NBA career.

“To the city of Minneapolis, I look forward to rebuilding you. To the Timberwolves organization, to Kevin McHale, who’s here, thank you, Kev. Thank you, Flip. Rest in peace, for teaching me, for helping me,” Garnett said. “Sam Mitchell, to being a constant brother. Sam Cassell, being an annoying (butt) all these years in my ear, to Gary Trent, the biggest piece of work I know. To Troy Hudson, Trenton Hassel, real friends that I have today.

“My only real regret with Minnesota is that I didn’t get to bring a championship, but I look forward to rebuilding Minneapolis, and I wanted to thank the city and the state. Thank you, Minnesota.”

A notable omission from that section of the speech was Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor, whom Garnett has very publicly held a grudge against.

But Garnett thanked Taylor, too, during his press conference Friday, when asked if he had any regrets about the loyalty he had to Minnesota for more than a decade, given that it seemingly wasn’t reciprocated. This came after Garnett stated he only wished he’d gone to Boston earlier in his career, likely to have a few more legitimate swings at winning more championships.

Still, he carried no regrets about his time in Minnesota.

“Nothing is with regret. I think everything I learned in Minnesota I was able to carry to Boston and make myself a better player and a better teammate,” Garnett said. “I had a better relationship with (Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck), because of the situation and stuff that I went through in Minnesota. Minnesota took a chance on me. I don’t have any regrets. I thank Glen, I thank Kevin, I thank Flip Saunders for actually blessing me with the opportunity of being drafted and giving me the canvas to come out here and show the world. Kevin McHale being a great teacher, having great teammates like Sam Mitchell and Terry Porter that gave me kind of the bearings. So no, I don’t regret none of that. Without Sota, I don’t know if I’m the same player going to Boston.

“So I don’t regret anything. If anything, thank you.”