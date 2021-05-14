Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez have agreed to a deal to buy the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx, a source confirmed to the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

The deal was expected to be signed Thursday night, May 13.

Last month, Lore and Rodriguez entered into a 30-day exclusive negotiating window to purchase the franchises. While that window eventually expired, the two sides continued to negotiate until they struck a deal.

Lore, a serial entrepreneur who is a former president and CEO of Walmart, and Rodriguez, an former all-star baseball player who has immersed himself in the business world upon his retirement, plan to first serve as minority owners under current owner Glen Taylor for two years as part of the transition process.

Taylor, who has possessed a longstanding love of mentorship, was intrigued by that part of the arrangement.

The Athletic reported Lore and Rodriguez will be 50-50 partners, and the deal will be for the previously reported amount of $1.5 billion.

Once signed, the deal will go to the NBA Board of Governors for approval.

Big man takeover

Chris Finch was the associate head coach in Denver for the 2016-17 season, also known as Nikola Jokic’s breakout campaign.

Jokic is now the hefty favorite to win the Most Valuable Player award this season. That surprises Finch none.

“We were, I think, the No. 1 offense in the league after (Jokic became the full-time starting center), driven by him, exclusively,” Finch said. “We had some other good players, but he’s an offense unto himself, creating for himself and others. I remember remarking at the time to anybody and everybody, media included, like he’s going to be the best passing big man to have ever played the game when it’s all said and done, and people thought that was a big statement.”

Not anymore. Jokic is averaging 8.4 assists per game this season.

“Phenomenal person, phenomenal player. He’s about the right things. He really doesn’t care if he scores four points in a game, as long as his team wins, because he’s going to have a lot of other ways to drive winning, and he does that,” Finch said. “But that season, it was just fun to watch him. We probably didn’t even use him in the post as much as we should’ve that year. I think he was the No. 1 in efficiency in the league, and his rate was not as high as it should’ve been given his success down there.”

Finch has worked with a number of talented bigs through the years, including Jokic, Anthony Davis, Julius Randle and DeMarcus Cousins.

“All those guys can really pass. That’s what people don’t realize, is they all can really pass, and you can run an offense through them, and now, as we’ve moved players all over the floor, bigs are touching the ball way earlier, but they’re not just touching the ball in the post,” Finch said. “I’ve been really lucky in my career to work with these high-level, talented bigs that actually play like, quote-unquote, guards do.”

Native American Heritage Night

Thursday was Native American Heritage Night at Target Center. The Timberwolves teamed with Treasure Island and the Prairie Island Indian Community.

The Timberwolves and the Prairie Island Community also teamed up to create a four-part video series people can find on the Timberwolves’ YouTube page