Yeah, there are plenty of good times to be had when beating up on the likes of the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons, two cellar dwellers clearly tanking for NBA draft lottery balls this late in the season.

Minnesota went into both cities and did what it was supposed to, blowing out both teams. For that, the Timberwolves (22-47) deserve credit. It can be easy to overlook opponents and not play well. The Wolves were not guilty of that this week.

Those two wins boosted Minnesota back up over .500 — 10 wins, 9 losses — since young guard D’Angelo Russell returned after his knee surgery. It’s another stat that only reinforces the confidence this team currently has in itself.

“I feel like we’re a high level, intense team that needs to show that we’re not just a team that’s at the bottom of the Western Conference,” center Naz Reid said. “We’re a team that can play together the right way, do the right things and show that we belong either middle, or top, of the Western Conference.”

Top seems … lofty, at the moment. But hey, most good play begins with lofty ambitions. You cannot fault a team for having confidence after experiencing some sustained success for the first time all season. But if the Wolves want to be taken seriously heading into next season, a strong performance over the final three games would go a long way.

No one really cares if you hammer Detroit (20-50) or Orlando (21-48). But beating Denver (45-24) on Thursday, Boston (35-34) on Saturday and Dallas (40-29) on Sunday — three teams currently playing for postseason positioning — to wrap up the season, that matters. Wolves coach Chris Finch said this is the best measuring stick his team is going to get.

“I think we got a really good test to end the season with three teams coming in that have a lot to play for. All playoff-caliber teams, for sure, needing to win. That’s what we’re really looking forward to right now,” Finch said. “Kind of measure us as we head out into the offseason.”

If they can win two of those games, it wouldn’t be difficult to talk yourself into the Wolves possibly being a playoff team next season. But if the Wolves drop two of three, or worst, are swept, then you think back to how they dropped three straight to New Orleans, Memphis and Miami before drubbing Orlando and Detroit, and the questions about the team’s trajectory start to creep back into your mind.

It’s a big next four days at Target Center.

“Hopefully we can shut them down and do what we’re supposed to do,” Reid said. “It’s not like we can’t.”

Finch’s message in the locker room before the team left Detroit on Wednesday night was simple.

“Good road trip, couple good victories,” he said. “And now, we get a chance to finish the season just like we want to.”