If there was a complaint about Damiris Dantas’ game, it was that the Lynx forward could, at times, be too passive.

You can’t be passive when you’re that good.

Her skill level was on display every time she played for the Brazillian National Team. Take the 2016 Olympics, for example. Dantas, just 23 years old at the time, averaged 16.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.2 steals against the world’s best on the brightest stage.

The Lynx needed that Damiris Dantas, particularly last season in the WNBA bubble. And they got her. Over the final 11 games, Dantas was one of the WNBA’s best players. Without Sylvia Fowles, Dantas was a key cog of a Big 3 — joining Crystal Dangerfield and Napheesa Collier — that powered Minnesota to a surprise WNBA semifinal berth.

In those 11 games — the final seven games of the regular season and the Lynx’s four postseason games — Dantas averaged 18 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and one steal. She shot 51 percent from the field and a staggering 59 percent from deep on 5.7 3-point attempts per game.

She was dominant.

“I think when Syl went out is probably when we saw all the elevation with Damiris and Phee. We went to them both, said they had to share the load. We needed them both to become more,” Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said. “Their recognition — it was fun to watch — that they could take turns. D.D. had more post-up opportunities last year. They did a nice job playing off each other. I think it was when Syl went out, we saw that. (Dantas) had a tremendous season for us, and was a big reason why our offense was as efficient as it was.”

Now the challenge is to keep it going. Dantas claimed the role of one of Minnesota’s top scoring threats last season, averaging 10 shots a game, taking 11 or more in 10 of the Lynx’s final 11 contests. But again, that was without Fowles.

Now, the Lynx have Fowles back. They also have scoring guard Aerial Powers. Sharpshooter Kayla McBride will soon join the fold. This all on top of Dangerfield, Collier, Rachel Banham, Bridget Carleton, Natalie Achonwa. The list goes on.

Still, the Lynx need Dantas to commit herself to being the same, dominant player she was last summer.

“Yeah, (Reeve) talked to me about this,” Dantas said. “She looked at me in the national team and she say, ‘I want you to come here and do (the) same.’ So I need to change. I think, for me here, sometimes it’s hard because I don’t speak English, but I feel better every season. Better, better, better.”

Dantas has a great comfort playing for the Lynx, the team she started her WNBA career with years ago. Minnesota has always supported her, which has meant a lot to her.

Reeve doesn’t even concern herself with the possibility of Dantas going back to being a passive player. She believes those days are behind the forward. Dantas’ 13-shot preseason performance against Washington last weekend was further proof of that.

“I think there’s a maturity about her and a confidence,” Reeve said. “She was open, and she’s going to shoot it. We’re running plays for her. I think she understands her place. I think she’s taken a step, and I don’t see her going backwards and becoming a deferral-type. If she doesn’t’ shoot it, I don’t think it’s because she’s thinking deferral. But yeah, we’ve got to keep her mindset.

“When she’s out there, and the ball comes to her and she’s open, she’s got to shoot it, regardless of whether she thought she might’ve missed Syl or something like that. Just shoot it, and we’ll find Syl the next time.”