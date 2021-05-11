BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State women’s basketball team will have Division I experience on its roster next winter, as head coach Chelsea DeVille announced the addition of transfer Maddie Schires to the roster on Tuesday.

Schires, a 5-foot-8 guard from Wausau, Wis., played her first two seasons of college basketball at Youngstown State. She was YSU’s Newcomer of the Year in 2019-20 after breaking the program record for 3-pointers made by a freshman. Schires played in 48 games for the Penguins overall, including 32 starts, and averaged 4.7 points per game as a sophomore in 2020-21.

As a high school player, Schires racked up a school-record 1,744 career points at Wausau West High School and was a First-Team All-Wisconsin selection as a senior.

Schires joins Erin Barrette, Ella Giorgi, Talia Pellegrini and Alayna Suprenand as newcomers to the BSU program in 2021-22.