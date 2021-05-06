One of the major questions that’s been written about heading into the Lynx’s season is how is Minnesota going to integrate Sylvia Fowles into its offensive system.

Yes, how are the Lynx going to integrate a former MVP — who was at the forefront of the MVP conversation just last season before going down with a calf injury — back into the team? It’s a tough spot to be in, for sure.

One that no one seems to be overly concerned with. After practice Tuesday, Lynx coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve was raving about how well her team shares the ball and spreads the floor.

“The group that’s been here understands how we want to play,” Reeve said.

There were concerns last season when Fowles went down early in the campaign with that injury. How would the Lynx score? The answer was through spacing, cutting and shooting. Minnesota’s offense was majestic.

Damiris Dantas was an ideal floor-spacing big, and Crystal Dangerfield, Napheesa Collier, Rachel Banham and Bridget Carleton were legit outside threats. That opened up driving and cutting lanes, which helped unlock Collier, even with the added attention she received from opposing defenses.

Minnesota sported the WNBA’s third-best offense. In the back-half of the season, it was the No. 1 unit in the WNBA. Add Kayla McBride, Aerial Powers and a passing big like Natalie Achonwa to the fold, and this offense could be lethal.

Last year’s offense was a far cry from what offense the Lynx have run in recent years with Fowles as the centerpiece: a post-up heavy approach. Minnesota had the sixth-best offense in 2019.

“As many … have seen, we have been a team that, at times, gets so bogged down in getting the ball inside to Syl, we do not want to be that team,” Reeve said. “We worked hard last year when we had Syl to make sure that wasn’t the case, and I just told Syl, ‘We’ll get it to you when you think you’re open, but we can’t have a team that’s just staring your down, holding the ball over our head.’ ”

Minnesota is aiming to lean on Fowles as little as possible during the regular season. Reeve said the hope is to plan her around 24 minutes a game, sometimes potentially even less, with eyes on having the center as healthy as she can be come postseason.

And it’s not as though Fowles won’t be involved in the offense. She figures to be a key part of the team’s pick and roll game — headed by Dangerfield — and can open things up with her screening and be a force on the offensive glass.

“We’ve got a lot of things around Syl, and Syl is, at times, maybe going to have to generate her own offense, not because we ran a play for Syl,” Reeve said.

That’s not to say the Fowles post-up is a thing of the past. There is a reason Minnesota forced the ball into its all-world center so often: it’s effective. Fowles is about as efficient down low as they come.

“It’s that fine line. You don’t want to have a complete departure from something that’s been really, really good for you,” Reeve said. “Certainly, it would be foolish for me to not have after-timeouts (plays) or specific play calls for her at a time when we really need to get it to her. I just don’t want to get bogged down trying to do that.”

You won’t hear much argument from Fowles. She is here to win, and it’s obvious to her how much offensive talent is now in her immediate vicinity.

“I think we have better options, getting shooters the ball and better options off cutters, so I might not have to do too much scoring,” Fowles said, “because I have options around me.”

And, to answer the question once and for all, is that a good thing?

“That,” she said, “is a great thing.”