Malik Beasley may indeed return to action at some point down the stretch run of the Minnesota Timberwolves season.

The shooting guard has been out since April 3 with a left hamstring strain. The initial 4-to-6 week timeline of the injury left his potential return to action this season in doubt, and that is still the case. It isn’t a lock that Beasley plays in another game, with just eight remaining in the Wolves’ season after Thursday’s contest against Golden State.

But Beasley is moving toward a return. The Wolves re-evaluated the guard Monday and found his hamstring to be progressing positively. Beasley resumed on-court activities Tuesday.

“We’re hopeful, at the very tail end of the season, that we can see him out there for a few games,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said.

What is “a few?” Finch said it could be two, three or four. It all comes down to when Beasley is ready. The coach did say Minnesota likely wouldn’t bring Beasley back to play just the final game of the season.

“But Malik is a competitor. He wants to play. He wants to be out there with his teammates,” Finch said. “I think, psychologically, he wants to go into the offseason knowing that he’s in game-ready shape.”

The Timberwolves have emphasized the importance of playing their guys and getting a sample size from which to work this offseason. Beasley playing two or three games with this group likely wouldn’t be enough to gauge anything off, but, Finch noted, “it’d be fun to see.”

While Beasley may still return to action, Jarrett Culver’s season is over. The Timberwolves announced the second-year wing will have arthroscopic surgery on his right ankle that will end his season. Culver injured the ankle Jan. 25. He later returned to action, but Finch said it was clear the injury continued to bother Culver.

Continued symptoms led to further imaging, which “revealed a loose body.”

“He’s been trying to battle through, and a lot of credit to him for that,” Finch said. “He’s just never been able to settle into a groove. He’s tried. Looks like he’s lacking a little bit of explosiveness there on a consistent basis.”

Given where Minnesota is in the season, the Timberwolves thought it best to take care of the injury now.

“He’s still a big part of our future as we see it,” Finch said of the 22-year-old, whom Minnesota selected No. 6 overall in the 2019 NBA Draft. “We want to be sure that we give him the best chance to have the proper preparation going into next year, and it’s important.”

Finch said an injury like this can “quite significantly” impact a player’s performance and preparation, which could be another reason for Culver’s disappointing play.

“All that is going to impact your confidence and young players, they’re trying to figure out the league, figure out themselves in the league, and they want to be the best versions of themselves,” Finch said. “So if they’re not that, it’s a big weight to carry around. We see this as a really good initial step in a new direction with Jarrett.”