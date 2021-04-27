Crystal Dangerfield is never lacking motivation. It wasn’t hard to find last season. Dangerfield, labeled by many as one of the best point guards in her draft class, fell all the way to No. 16 overall in 2020, where the Lynx grabbed her in the second round.

So you could understand the point guard wanting to spend her rookie season proving others wrong. She did that and more en route to winning WNBA Rookie of the Year honors last summer while guiding the Lynx to the semifinals of the playoffs.

Heading into Year 2, Dangerfield can still convince herself that there is doubt that she can deliver a repeat performance. But more than anything, it’s self motivation that drives her.

“Not letting myself down, not wanting that to just be a one-year thing, letting it be something that can continue to build on and helping my team win,” Dangerfield said.

As good as last season was for Dangerfield and the Lynx, how it concluded still eats at her. Minnesota was swept out of the playoffs by Seattle, the eventual champion, and only one of the three games was close.

“I was not happy with the way we left the bubble, and I took a lot of responsibility with that series,” Dangerfield said. “Just want to be a player my teammates can rely on, my coaches can expect a lot from me.”

Dangerfield need not worry about the latter. Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve certainly does expect a lot.

“I know she got Rookie of the Year, but there was so much she didn’t do,” Reeve said. “So there’s plenty of places to go for improvement, and she’s going to have to go to. Defensively is probably top of the list, for her to impact things in a much greater way than what she did.”

Reeve noted Dangerfield simply wasn’t asked to be a defensive menace last year, because the guard needed to shoulder so much of the scoring load.

“She was probably conserving herself, because she played so many minutes for us, so I can help here with that. I’ll make sure that it’s being asked of her,” Reeve said. “We’ll need greater involvement there.”

Reeve said Dangerfield also will have to rebound and provide more assists. None of these are things Dangerfield refused to do a season ago. But when you’re one of two primary offensive weapons on the floor — she averaged 16.2 points per game — scoring is going to be the main prerogative.

That isn’t the case now that Sylvia Fowles is healthy and Minnesota added Kayla McBride and Aerial Powers into the fold.

“Now we’ll need greater balance. It’s going to get a little easier for her, because she’s going to have options to pass to that I think will have a lot of credibility,” Reeve said. “I think her offense is going to be easier. Having Syl in a two-man game, pick and roll. She didn’t have that very much at all last season. so lots of places for Crystal to go to that will be necessary for us in her second year.”

That’s the challenge for second-year players coming off dynamite rookie campaigns. Napheesa Collier had to do more last year for Minnesota, and she did, earning All-WNBA honors.

“We’ll see if Crystal can repeat the great sophomore season that Phee had,” Reeve said. “It’s hard to do.”

But if anyone can do it, it’s Dangerfield. Reeve saw signs of that on Day 2 of practice Monday. Dangerfield was in market this offseason, and Reeve and Co. had conversations with her about what would be required. And there she has been this week, putting those points into practice.

“We got to play a little bit (Monday) and that was one of my main focuses, being pesky on defense, getting deflections, getting steals,” Dangerfield said.

As for rebounds, Dangerfield said she’ll do her best to compete down low with Fowles for those. But the assists should come naturally, whether that’s in running pick and roll with Fowles or kicking out to Minnesota’s wide array of shooters.

“The ball isn’t going to have to stick in my hands, and it’s going to put a lot of pressure on the defense,” Dangerfield said. “It’s going to be like ‘Who do you help off of?’ When we’re all out there, we’re all threats. So I think it’s going to open the floor up for them, open the floor up for me, and especially down low.”

Dangerfield is the type of player where if Reeve asks, she knows she shall receive.

“Overall, she has a really healthy appreciation for her game and she knows what to do, when to do it, incredibly coachable,” Reeve said. “So all those things will allow us to keep challenging her to be even better.”