SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- You can probably mark it now that the Timberwolves will not again win consecutive games this season.

They accomplished the feat at the start of the season by winning their first two games and hadn’t done so again heading into their two-game set in Sacramento. Surely, this would be the time to snap the streak.

The Kings have been one of, if not the, worst team in the NBA of late.

Minnesota has played a little better with Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell together in the lineup.

But Minnesota didn’t come out ready to play again and couldn’t save itself in the fourth quarter this time in a 128-125 loss to Sacramento on Wednesday in the Golden 1 Center.

Buddy Hield hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with nine seconds to play. Towns missed on the other end, and the Kings made a pair of free throws on the other end to ice it.

The Timberwolves led by 10 with 5 minutes, 30 seconds to play but couldn’t close the deal.

They didn’t start the deal, either. One night after surrendering 43 first-quarter points to the Kings, the Wolves gave up 44 in the first quarter.

They gave up 70 at the half and trailed by 11 at the break. They let down after a victory again.

“You’ve got to bring that desperation. A lot of times, when you lose a few games, you come in with that extra chip on your shoulder, a desperation to go out and win. I firmly believe in the NBA, the most desperate team wins a lot of the nights. In the playoffs that might not be the case, but in the regular season, I think it holds true a lot,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “We’re going to need to find a way to cultivate that and keep that edge. When you’re a team that hasn’t won a lot, there is oftentimes like a relief after you win, and then that relief will breed that relaxation, and that’s what we need to get over.”

Minnesota did wake up in the third quarter and stormed back to take a three-point lead at the end of the third. But at that point it was a game. The door was open for Sacramento to steal the game, and it did late. The Timberwolves again failed to win two straight.

They did so in front of one of their new owners-to-be. Marc Lore, who has agreed to buy the team along with Alex Rodriguez, was in attendance Wednesday.

Lore met again with Timberwolves president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas, as well as Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé. He also toured the Kings’ arena and practice facility as he continues to get a lay of the NBA landscape.



