Former Gophers forward Jarvis Omersa announced Sunday he is transferring to St. Thomas. The 6-foot-8 Orono native will be staying close to home, moving from Minneapolis to St. Paul.

“Devil in a new dress,” Omersa wrote on Instagram.

Omersa had opted out for the remainder of Minnesota’s season on Dec. 20 due to his reserve role on the team and concerns over the pandemic. He entered the NCAA transfer portal after the season.

During his junior year, Omersa was averaging 9.8 minutes, 1.7 points and 2.3 rebounds in seven games. As a sophomore in 2019-20, he averaged 11.5 minutes, 1.9 points and 2.5 rebounds in 31 games. As a freshman, he averaged 9.9 minutes, 1.7 points and 2.3 rebounds.

Omersa is one of 11 players from last year’s Gophers roster to exit the program. He was a part of the all-Minnesotan 2018 recruiting class along with center Daniel Oturu, who was drafted by Timberwolves and traded to the Los Angeles Clippers last year, and guard Gabe Kalscheur, who recently announced he will transfer to Iowa State. All three played for Howard Pulley AAU, who tweeted, “Congrats @harvisomersa on your commitment to @UST_MBB. #YouCantStopUs #WeArePulley”

Omersa is the third local product to commit to the Tommies in the last month. Former East Ridge forward Courtney Brown Jr. said he would come in from Wisconsin-Milwaukee on March 27, and ex-Cretin-Derham Hall guard J’Vonne Hadley said he would come home from Northeastern on April 10.

St. Thomas and coach John Tauer received a waiver to become the 10th member of The Summit League in July 2020. The Tommies will officially join the conference in July.

“Beautiful Sunday in the Twin Cities,” St. Thomas men’s basketball posted Sunday. “Great day to be a Tommie!”