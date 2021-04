CASS LAKE -- Leech Lake Tribal College is seeking players for its men’s and women’s basketball teams.

The Lakers did not compete in 2020-21 due to the pandemic, but are eager to get back on the court next season.

Brady Fairbanks is the head coach for the Leech Lake men’s team. The search for a women’s coach is ongoing.

Any interested men’s or women’s players are encouraged to contact Fairbanks at 218-556-4556 or emailing brady.fairbanks@lltc.edu.