BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State women’s basketball team announced its summer camp schedule on Thursday. The slate includes junior and skills camps from June 7-11.

The junior camp is open to kids entering grades kindergarten through fifth grade in the fall of 2021. The skills camp is open to participants entering grades 6-12.

The junior camp will focus on individual development through competitions, prizes and 3-on-3 and 5-on-5 games with the BSU coaching staff. The camp will be June 7-10 from 8:30-10 a.m. at the BSU Gymnasium and cost $50.

The skills training camp will include drills such as passing, ball handling, shooting and defensive footwork, rebounding, screening and game strategies, along with 3-on-3 and 5-on-5 games. The camp is $50 to attend and will be from 1-4 p.m. on June 10-11 at the BSU Gymnasium.

All COVID-19 protocols will be followed during the camp, according to a release. Discounted rates are available to those who have been burdened over the past year.

Reserve a spot at the camp or find out more information by contacting assistant coach Erica Gartner by email at erica.gartner@bemidjistate.edu or by phone at 620-717-3482.