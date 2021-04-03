The Memphis Grizzlies shot 48.7% from 3-point range and scored 56 bench points in their 120-108 defeat of the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, April 2.

Eight Grizzlies scored in double-figures, including four reserves. De'Anthony Melton led the Memphis bench with 14 points, and his 4-of-6 3-point shooting was second only to Grayson Allen's 5-of-7.

Allen scored all 15 of his points from beyond the arc, and was one of four Grizzlies starters in double-figures scoring. Jonas Valanciunas set the pace with 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Dillon Brooks added 12 points, while Ja Morant scored 11 points and dished seven assists. Kyle Anderson rounded out the contributions of the starting five, posting solid all-around numbers at seven points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Xavier Tillman, Tyus Jones and Brandon Clarke all added double-figures off the bench with 12, 11 and 11 points, respectively. Another of the Memphis reserves, Desmond Bane, ignited a 13-4 run to open the fourth-quarter, scoring three of his six points.

The surge to open the final period gave the Grizzlies a cushion the rest of the way. Their lead expanded to as many 23 points before Minnesota's late-game push shrunk the gap to 12 with about one minute to play.

Karl-Anthony Towns posted game-highs of 30 points and 16 rebounds. Rookie Anthony Edwards scored 22 points, the fifth time in six games he has netted at least that many, and he dished a team-high six assists.

Naz Reid was the only other Timberwolves scorer in double-figures, adding 18 points off the bench. Jaylen Nowell added nine points, but Minnesota's reserves tallied 36, 18 fewer than Memphis'.

Minnesota also remainedwithout back-to-back wins since the first two games of the season.

Memphis next embarks on a four-game, Eastern Conference road trip that tips Sunday against Philadelphia.