PEQUOT LAKES -- It took 1.2 seconds for hope to shatter into heartbreak for the Cass Lake-Bena girls basketball team.

The Panthers, facing Mountain Iron-Buhl in the Class A state quarterfinals at Pequot Lakes on Tuesday, had a chance to knock off the Rangers with a heroic shot at the buzzer. Instead, Taryn Frazer’s 3-point attempt was deflected on the release, and CLB’s season was suddenly over in a 50-49 loss.

“I just told them to keep their heads up,” Cass Lake-Bena head coach Martin Wind said. “There’s nothing to have your head down (for). That’s a really good team. We had opportunities. The ball didn’t roll our way.”

Frazer’s shot with 1.7 seconds pic.twitter.com/SBi98JFSQY — Chaz Mootz (@ChazMootzTV) March 30, 2021

The Panthers were oh-so close to upsetting MIB, a perennial Section 7A bully, in their first state appearance since 2005. Instead, 45 total seconds of playing with the lead was enough for Mountain Iron-Buhl to pull off a win.

The Rangers were ahead 3-2 not two minutes into the game. They didn’t lead again until Lauren Maki made two single-bonus free throws with 22.3 seconds to go, the latter of which soon became the game-winning shot.

The Panthers nearly fumbled away their go-ahead attempt before it could happen, but the possession arrow favored them on a tie up for a loose ball. With 1.2 seconds left, CLB called timeout to draw up a play, but the execution didn’t match the desired product.

“The play was supposed to come in to Frazer before the screen, and then a screen was supposed to be with Amira (LaDuke),” Wind said. “The ball came in way too late. They had time to double, and it didn’t go the way we planned.”

The gut-wrenching finish overshadowed a whale of a fight from North No. 3 seed Cass Lake-Bena.

Up against Class A’s second-highest scoring offense in North No. 2 seed MIB, the Panther defense was the aggressor early on.

Frazer turned a steal into an and-one layup 6:31 into the game, good for a 16-8 start that matched the highest difference all game.

Shortly after, Cass Lake-Bena kept the Rangers (19-4) without a point for a 5:15 stretch deep into the frame. The Panthers never took advantage though, as a 5:11 offensive drought of their own largely overlapped their defensive stinginess.

“We played really good defense. That’s what kept us in it,” Wind said. “Our shots weren’t falling, and we just kept playing defense. That was the main thing. That’s what got us here.”

Mountain Iron-Buhl closed the first half on a 10-2 run that knotted the score at 24-24 by halftime.

A little 5-0 run between Krisalyn Seeyle and Frazer gave Cass Lake-Bena an inch of breathing room at 35-30 in the second half, but the game was played within four points for the final 13:24.

Again the CLB defense showed out, keeping MIB without a field goal for a 5:05 stretch, but the offense had just three points to show for the window of opportunity.

The Panthers ultimately went ahead 49-45 on Seeyle’s layup with 46 seconds to go, turning the stall offense into an easy two, but Hali Savela drained a three for the Rangers just 13 seconds later.

Savela then came up with a steal on Mountain Iron-Buhl’s next defensive possession, leading to Maki’s decisive makes from the charity stripe.

Frazer’s game-winning attempt was stuffed at the 3-point line -- another example of how difficult it was for Cass Lake-Bena to produce offense.

“We got the shots we wanted,” Wind said. “Even the layups and mid-rangers, we had opportunities. … We just couldn’t get one to roll in.”

Seeyle finished with a game-high 18 points, while Kailee Fineday also hit double figures with 11. Frazer added nine and Alyssa Wright eight.

Savela was MIB’s lone scorer in double figures. She had 18.

Cass Lake-Bena finishes the year with a 17-6 record and graduates two seniors in Fineday and Malaina Reyes.

“I’m really proud of these girls. They worked all year for this,” Wind said of reaching the state tournament. “Thanks to these girls, thanks to the fans for the whole year. … Hopefully they just work all summer, and we’ll be back next year.”





Mountain Iron-Buhl 50, Cass Lake-Bena 49

CLB 24 25 -- 49

MIB 24 26 -- 50

CASS LAKE-BENA (17-6) -- Seeyle 18, K. Fineday 11, Frazer 9, Wright 8, G. Fineday 3.

MOUNTAIN IRON-BUHL (19-4) -- Savela 18, Butler 8, Ganyo 8, Maki 8, Zubich 5, Kvas 3.