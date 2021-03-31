Victaria Saxton scored her team's first eight points and that set the tone for South Carolina on the way to another berth in the Final Four, drubbing Texas 62-34 on Tuesday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

The Gamecocks will be in the Final Four for the third time in a six-tournament span by winning the Hemisfair Region final. They'll face either Stanford in a national semifinal.

Zia Cooke's 16 points paced top-seeded South Carolina (26-4), which opened a 14-2 lead. Saxton and Destanni Henderson both finished with 12 points and Aliyah Boston and reserve Laeticia Amihere each supplied 10 points.

Audrey Warren scored 13 points for sixth-seeded Texas (21-10), which was seeking its third consecutive upset in the tournament. Standout Charli Collier was held to four points, shooting 2-for-10 from the field.

The Longhorns shot 23 percent from the field, including 3-for-15 on 3-point attempts. Other than Warren's 5-for-8 shooting, the rest of the starters were a combined 8-for-44.

Texas was scoreless in the fourth quarter, while the Gamecocks posted only 10 points in the final 10 minutes. South Carolina ended up with a 46-33 rebounding edge.

The Longhorns, playing under first-year coach Vic Schaefer (who was a former South Carolina rival when coaching at Mississippi State), was in the Elite 8 for the first time since 2016.

Until this tournament, Texas hadn't won three games in a row since a five-game stretch that ended Jan. 3.

Stanford 78, Louisville 63

Lexie Hull scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds as top overall seed Stanford overcame a 14-point, second-half deficit to defeat second-seeded Louisville 78-63 in the Alamo Region final of the women's NCAA Tournament on Tuesday in San Antonio.

The Cardinal (29-2) won their 18th consecutive game and qualified for the Final Four for the 14th time under Tara VanDerveer, the winningest coach in women's basketball history with 1,123 career victories.

Stanford will oppose South Carolina in a national semifinal on Friday in San Antonio. The top-seeded Gamecocks beat sixth-seeded Texas 62-34 earlier Tuesday to win the Hemisfair Region.

Ashten Prechtel added 16 points on 6-for-6 shooting from the field and Kiana Williams scored 14 points and had a game-high five assists for the Cardinal. Teammate Haley Jones had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Dana Evans led Louisville (26-4) with 24 points and shot 6-for-8 from 3-point range. No other player reached double-digit scoring for the Cardinals, with Kianna Smith's eight points the next-best total.

Louisville led 45-29 early in the third quarter and was up by 12 before Stanford went on a 13-0 run to take the lead on a Williams jumper in the lane with 2:23 left in the period.

The teams exchanged the lead for the final couple of minutes in the quarter before Hailey Van Lith made a jumper with six seconds left to put Louisville up 50-48 entering the fourth.

Prechtel sank a 3-pointer on Stanford's opening possession of the fourth quarter, sparking a 10-0 run, and the Cardinal continued to pour it on.