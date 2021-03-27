When the Xavier men’s basketball coaching staff compiled game plans over the past three seasons, assistant Ben Johnson would chime in with specific references to aid his suggestion or to help prove a point.

Johnson watches game film constantly and his inquisitiveness prompts him to take and file away notes. It might be from old NBA footage, a college game in another time zone, maybe a fad out of Europe or something from his personal experiences as a player or coach.

“He would say, ‘We were at Minnesota and we played (this) team in 2014,’ ” Xavier head coach Travis Steele recalled in an interview with the Pioneer Press this week. “ ‘Here is the action that I feel would be really good going into this game.’

“I would be like, ‘Wow. OK. Show it to me,’ ” Steele continued. “He would pull it up, and then we would put it in.

“He always has ideas. He’s got a very curious mind. The great ones that I’ve been around in this business, that is a common theme. He likes to learn.”

When Johnson was hired to be the Gophers’ next head coach last week, he listed the head coaches he worked under as his primary mentors. Among them were Steele; Tim Miles, the former Nebraska coach who rewarded Johnson with his first assistant job in the Big Ten in 2012-13; and Brian Gregory, who gave Johnson a graduate-assistant job at Dayton, jumpstarting his career in 2005.

“I’ve been fortunate. I’ve worked for a lot of great coaches,” Johnson said at his introductory news conference Tuesday. “Some actually involved in this search. They’ve been great mentors to me.

“(Steele) let me grow as a coach those three years at Xavier,” Johnson said. “The amount of freedom he gave me to coach and to grow helped put me in this position I am today. So forever grateful to him.”

Steele, Miles and Gregory shared what they know about Johnson the man, the recruiter and why they believe he is ready for his first head-coaching gig.

Steele met Johnson on the recruiting trail when Johnson was an assistant under Richard Pitino from 2013-18. When Steele was named head coach at Xavier, one of his first calls was to Johnson.

“As much as I loved (Minnesota), that was a challenge that kind of intrigued me,” Johnson said. “And obviously, I took it and moved with it. But I was hoping that one day, if I did make a move, I’d be able to come back.

“Fortunately enough, it was able to work out. I think that experience is only going to make me a better coach. Just experiencing a different league (the Big East), different style of basketball, different recruiting regions. I think it kind of gave me a versatility that will help me here.”

Johnson, a former Gophers guard who averaged 11.5 points and shot 40% from 3-point range his senior season in 2003-04, had an offensive-focused role on the Xavier coaching staff, He helped with skill development with the guards and was heavily involved in scouting and recruiting.

Steele said he gave Johnson more responsibilities each season, including tasks like in-game substitutions.

“I allowed him to have a lot of rope,” Steele said. “He touched kind of every area of our program.”

Gophers AD Mark Coyle consulted with Steele before offering Johnson the job on Monday. But at the end of the day, Steele said Coyle had to “take a leap of faith” on Johnson.

“I had to have somebody bet on me. Brad Stevens had to have somebody that was going to bet on him. You can go on and on and on,” Steele said. “It’s about going with your gut, and he’s the best fit for that job.”

Gregory, now head coach at South Florida, was an assistant at Northwestern and recruited Johnson, a two-sport star at DeLaSalle High School.

“I loved him as a football player, a wide receiver,” Gregory said. “He was a monster. He might have been better at football. But he loved basketball.” Gregory attended a football game and Johnson “caught like four touchdown passes that day or something like that,” Gregory remembered. “I loved that about him because it gave him a little bit of a different edge to him.”

Johnson said Tuesday he wants his Gophers teams to be “hard-nosed” with “some grit and a little bit of nasty. Play with confidence and have a chip on our shoulder. I want to play the right way.”

Before Johnson arrived at Northwestern in 1999, Gregory had moved over to join Tom Izzo’s staff at Michigan State. But Gregory circled back years later and hired Johnson at Dayton in 2005.

“He had to make a big sacrifice,” Gregory said. “I think we paid him like $4,000. He had to pay for his own grad school, so he made a big sacrifice to get into the profession.”

Johnson learned how to conduct oversight on academics, run the computerized video system and assist with scouting reports and player development.

“He was a sounding board but not a buddy with the players,” Gregory said. “I think that is one of the critical pieces when you are a former player.”

Johnson soon was offered his first full-time assistant job with Tom Schuberth at Texas-Pan American in 2006. Gregory and former DeLaSalle basketball coach Dave Thorson went back and forth for days: Is this the right move? Is he ready? Would it be better doing one more year as a GA?

“After two or three days, we both agreed that if anybody can do it, and a challenging job like where he went to, he could do it,” Gregory said.

After two seasons in Texas and four seasons at Northern Iowa with Ben Jacobson, who Johnson called “one of my biggest mentors,” Johnson joined Tim Miles at Nebraska.

When the Cornhuskers beat Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago in 2013, Johnson didn’t take time to enjoy the victory. Instead, he gathered the scout team immediately in the locker room at the United Center and had them walking through Ohio State’s actions before the team played the Buckeyes the next day.

“It was one of those deals that I just trusted Ben to do anything,” Miles said.

Miles emphasized the importance of Johnson finding his own quality assistant coaches, using the phrase: Show me your friends, and I will show you your future. “Those have to be people that you know and trust,” Miles said. “Those have to be people that take care of you (and allow) you to focus on the demands of the job.”

During Johnson’s five years as an assistant at Minnesota, he is credited with being a primary recruiter for some of the U’s best recent players: Cretin-Derham Hall’s Daniel Oturu, Hopkins’ Amir Coffey and getting Jordan Murphy out of San Antonio.

At Xavier, Johnson brought in four-star forward Zach Freemantle from New Jersey, and he led the Musketeers in scoring last season. Johnson also got guard Colby Jones, the top recruit from the state of Alabama, beating out the Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers to bring him to the Cincinnati school.

“He does a good job of taking interest in people’s lives,” Steele said. “He gives people a good feeling, that warm and fuzzy feeling that people want in relationships.”

In his news conference at the U, Johnson talked about building relationships not only with players but also with his family members, coaches (AAU and high school) and any “champion person” in that player’s group.

“Ben does a great job of circling the wagons in a lot of ways,” Steele said. “He surrounds the whole thing, so that he has a great pulse on it.”

Gregory, who had a head coach run at Georgia Tech, said he has called Johnson for his opinion about a prospect, if he is from Minnesota or in the Midwest.

“He’s a great evaluator,” Gregory said, “which is critical nowadays because you don’t get to see the kids as much, you don’t get to spend as much time with them.”

Miles described Johnson’s style this way: “There is no games. There is no politics. It’s, ‘Hey here is your opportunity. Here’s where I can see you go. If you embrace that as a potential recruit or a prospect, good things can happen, great things can happen.”

Now that Johnson is a head coach, Steele doesn’t see Johnson’s level of involvement in recruiting being delegated to his still-to-be-determined assistants. “He’s going to recruit like he’s an assistant coach, which a lot of these head coaches don’t,” Steele said. “They just don’t, and he will.”

Coyle hired Johnson to do a better job of recruiting the abundance of talented players from the state of Minnesota.

“Ben is going to recruit the area better and harder than anybody in the entire country with his relationships in that area,” Steele said. “The area is so good, right? There are so many good players and he can decipher which ones to keep and which ones not to.”