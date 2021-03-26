The Panthers nearly overcame a 16-point deficit in the final 12 minutes on Thursday, sneaking out of Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls with the Section 8A championship. Instead, the comeback ran out of steam and underdog Badger/Greenbush-Middle River celebrated a dramatic 55-48 win for its first title since 2007.

“We had a game plan and we didn’t execute it. And then we ran out of time, basically,” Wind said. “We came out flat and played flat most of the game. It goes back to us not executing our game plan. We didn’t execute our offenses, and our defense just wasn’t there. They’re a decent team, a good team. They played harder.”

FINAL: Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 55, Cass Lake-Bena 48.



The Panthers came as close as four with 2:40 to go, but they couldn’t hit enough shots down the stretch to erase a 16-point second-half deficit. Gators played fantastic and win their first section title since 2007. pic.twitter.com/ghWaGmf04L — Micah Friez (@micahfriez) March 26, 2021

The Gators, seeded No. 2 in the West subsection, came in and seized control over the East’s top seed in CLB. And so they dictated the start, the stretch and the final celebration. In turn, they denied Cass Lake-Bena its ninth section championship and first since 2018.

“We know what we have to do. Because we’ve done it,” Wind said. “We’ve played games where we’ve (followed) the game plan, worked our offense and we play good defense. We’ve done it, tonight it just wasn’t there.”

Cass Lake-Bena couldn’t buy a bucket for much of the first half. Although Leroy Fairbanks scored inside to make it a 3-2 game, the basket was the last for the Panthers (18-4) for the next 7:27.

BGMR had just a 12-2 lead to show for their efforts, as the Gators (19-3) went 7:15 without making a shot during an overlapping stretch. Still, Badger/Greenbush-Middle River’s defense allowed just two points over the opening 10 minutes and change.

CLB finally started to hit some shots late in the first half, including 3-pointers from TrayVaughn Lee, Dominic Fairbanks and Timmy Smith, but it seemed like the Gators’ own offensive struggles evaporated whenever they needed a big basket.

“Just when we thought we were getting closer, they would do something,” Wind said. “They would score or get a three or something because of our lack of defense. We didn’t play real good defense, and that kind of killed us. That killed our chance of getting back into the game.”

BGMR ultimately carried a 24-15 lead into halftime, and Kasen Swenson caught fire out of the locker rooms to extend the Gator advantage. He hit a flurry of corner 3-pointers in the opening three minutes, and Cass Lake-Bena sunk into a 36-20 deficit as the clock ticked under 12 minutes.

The Panthers weren’t going to go quietly, and Dominic Fairbanks made sure of that. The freshman guard poured in 16 points after halftime, willing his team back from the dead. He drained a trio of threes to cut back within single digits, flashed his footwork with a Euro-step layup on a fast break. His free throws with 2:40 left had Cass Lake-Bena within 46-42.

BGMR’s Aaron Westling answered back with two big free throws, and Adam Benke added two more the next time down.

Kaydin Lee drained a 3-pointer for a 50-45 game with 1:15 left, and then Dominic Fairbanks made it 52-48 on a three with 37 seconds remaining. The defense forced a stop, but Fairbanks missed his next attempt and later committed a charge that all but sealed the game.

“We just didn’t run our offenses. At this level, you have to run a structured offense,” Wind said. “We came back out (in the second half) and things started looking good. But we went back to the same thing.”

Dominic Fairbanks led the Panthers with 19 points, while Lee also tallied double figures with 12.

Kobey Dallager led the BGMR charge with 15 points, and Benke (14 points) and Swenson (11) joined him in double-digits.

Cass Lake-Bena graduates two seniors in Jauquin Sargent and Smith.

“I feel bad for the seniors on the team,” Wind said. “Most of the boys will all be back next year, hopefully stronger, and will learn from this.”





No. 2 Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 55, No. 1 Cass Lake-Bena 48

BGMR 24 31 -- 55

CLB 15 33 -- 48

BADGER/GREENBUSH-MIDDLE RIVER (19-3) -- Dallager 15, Benke 14, Swenson 11, Westling 9, Blawat 4, Augustson 2.

CASS LAKE-BENA (18-4) -- D. Fairbanks 19, K. Lee 12, L. Fairbanks 9, T. Lee 3, Smith 3, Lanham 2.