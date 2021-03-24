Angel Reese finished with 19 points and five rebounds to lead the No. 2 seed Maryland Terrapins to a comfortable 100-64 victory over Alabama on Wednesday in the second round of the NCAA Women's Tournament in San Antonio.

Reese went 8-for-12 from the floor to lead another high-powered effort by the Terrapins (26-2), who won their 15th consecutive game and advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2017.

The Terrapins reached the 100-point mark for the seventh time this season and exceeded their average margin of victory of 21.0 points per game on the season.

The Terrapins, who entered the game averaging a Division I-best 91.3 points per game, shot 61.8 percent (42-for-68) from the field. Maryland went 7-for-17 (41.2 percent) from the 3-point line.

Jasmine Walker scored a game-high 23 points to lead seventh-seeded Alabama (17-10), which made its first second-round appearance since 1999.

Oregon 57, Georgia 50

Sedona Prince scored a game-high 22 points to lead sixth-seeded Oregon to its fourth straight Sweet 16 appearance with a win over third-seeded Georgia.

Nyara Sabally posted 15 points and a team-high nine rebounds, while Taylor Mikesell added 11 and Erin Boley chipped in nine points as Oregon's only scorers for the game.

The Ducks (15-8) advance in the Alamo Region and will play this weekend.

Georgia (21-7), which was denied its first Sweet 16 appearance since 2013, was led by Jenna Staiti's team-high 18 points and nine rebounds, while Que Morrison and Mikayla Coombs, who added eight points apiece.

Missouri State 64, Wright State 39

Elle Ruffridge scored 20 points as fifth-seeded Missouri State beat No. 13-seeded Wright State.

Ruffridge broke the game open by hitting four 3-point jumpers in the fourth quarter. She made five overall.

The Lady Bears (23-2) advance to play top-seeded Stanford on Sunday in the Alamo Region semifinals. This will be a rematch of their 2019 Sweet 16 game, which Stanford won 55-46.

Missouri State got strong games from Jasmine Franklin (11 points, 11 rebounds) and Brice Calip (nine points, seven rebounds, six assists). Nine different Lady Bears scored.

Angel Baker and Shamarre Hale led the Raiders (19-8) with 10 points each.

Indiana 70, Belmont 48

Grace Berger led four scorers in double figures with 17 points as fourth-seed Indiana advanced with a win over No. 12 seed Belmont.

Indiana (20-5) moved on to its first Sweet 16 trip in school history, where it will face top-seed North Carolina State on Saturday.

Ali Patberg and Mackenzie Holmes each added 13 points for the Hoosiers, leading Indiana to its sixth straight 20-win season. Nicole Cardano-Hillary chipped in with 10 points, while Aleksa Gulbe had nine points and a career-high 15 rebounds.

Destinee Wells had a team-high 16 points for Belmont (21-6), which had its 11-game win streak snapped. Tuti Jones added 10 points. Belmont struggled from the perimeter, shooting 5 of 26 from 3-point range.

Louisville 62, Northwestern 53

Second-seeded Louisville overcame an 18-point first-quarter deficit Wednesday and moved into the Alamo Region semifinals with a win over seventh-seeded Northwestern.

Kianna Smith scored 16 points for the Cardinals (25-3), who move on to face Oregon, which was an upset winner over Georgia earlier Wednesday. Dana Evans added 14 despite going just 5 of 17 from the field.

Hailey Van Lith and Olivia Cochran each contributed 13 points, with Cochran also grabbing a career-high 15 rebounds to help Louisville earn a 43-34 total rebounding advantage.

Jordan Hamilton scored a game-high 17 points for the Wildcats (16-9), while Veronica Burton added 13 and reserve Courtney Shaw tallied 10.

Texas A&M 84, Iowa State 82 (OT)

Jordan Nixon scored the final two of her 35 points on a buzzer-beating layup in overtime to give second-seeded Texas A&M an 84-82 win over seventh-seeded Iowa State.

Texas A&M (25-2) battled back from trailing by as many as 12 points on the night, and from four down in the final 20 seconds, to force the OT.

The win sends Texas A&M to the Mercado Region semifinals and a matchup with third-seeded Arizona on Saturday.

Nixon scored the last four points in regulation, then closed out the win in overtime when she took the loose ball off a Ciera Johnson block and went coast-to-coast for the score. With her game-winning basket, Nixon also capped overtime with the Aggies' final four points. She forced an 82-82 tie with 1:38 remaining after Lexi Donarski's 3-pointer gave Iowa State a two-point lead.

Donarski scored 18 points, Kristin Scott notched 11 points and Emily Ryan had 10 points and nine assists for the Cyclones (17-11).

Arizona 52, BYU 46

Aari McDonald had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead No. 3 seed Arizona to a 52-46 win Wednesday over No. 11 BYU.

With the victory, the Wildcats (18-5) are advancing to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1998. BYU (19-6) was attempting to reach the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2014 but instead fell to 7-14 all-time in the NCAA Tournament.

Cate Reese added 12 points and Trinity Baptiste finished with 11 rebounds for Arizona.

Shaylee Gonzales had 16 points and nine rebounds to lead BYU, and Tegan Graham added 13 points.