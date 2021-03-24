So, Lindsay Whalen is getting the band back together.

The Gophers women’s basketball coach learned Wednesday that seniors Gadiva Hubbard and Laura Bagwell Katalinich will use their NCAA pandemic waivers for an extra year of eligibility in 2021-22.

That means the entire roster from this season is returning.

“I like the fact that our whole roster’s coming back, and that’s going to be a lot of continuity, you know?” Whalen said.

With a roster composed primarily of sophomores and freshmen, the Gophers finished 8-13 overall, 7-11 in Big Ten play but that doesn’t tell the entire story. Whalen was without key contributors at nearly every juncture of the season because of injuries and COVID-19 protocols.

That list included many of the team’s best players, from Hubbard (ankle), leading scorers Jasmine Powell (ankle) and Sara Scalia (shin, shoulder, concussion), and sophomore forward Kadi Sissoko (concussion).

In their season-ending loss to Nebraska in the Big Ten tournament, the Gophers were without Powell, Scalia and Sissoko because of injuries, and freshman guard Caroline Strande because she was in COVID-19 protocol after a weeklong shutdown.

With wing Maggie Czinano of Watertown-Mayer and power forward Alana Micheaux, a four-star recruit from Michigan, joining the team next fall — point guard Katie Borowicz enrolled in January — Hubbard and Bagwell Katalinich will be part of Whalen’s 15-scholarship limit.

Hubbard, a guard/wing, averaged 11.1 points and 3.5 rebounds, in 16 games. Bagwell Katalinich, a forward who joined the team as a graduate transfer from Cornell, averaged six points and 3.7 rebounds in 17.

Sophomore post Klarke Sconiers was the only Gopher to play in all 21 games this season, yet Minnesota still won more Big Ten games than it did the previous season (5-13). Whalen is excited to see what the team can do with a season of experience under its belt and, she hopes, a season uninterrupted by a pandemic.

“That class will have the chance to play two years together, and I’m excited about what we’re able to do with them and see if we can take an even bigger jump next year,” Whalen said.