You’re hot and sweaty, and not the least bit bothered by it. The only concern at this point is whether the structure’s old bones will hold. Williams Arena feels like it’s shaking.

How could it not be? The student section looks like it’s trying to take the whole building down, as they all jump with full force — up and down, up and down — again and again.

Everyone is else on their feet, too, screaming at the top of their lungs. The feelings intensify with each Gophers bucket or defensive stop. Every timeout signals the battle cry — an M-I-N-N-E-S-O-T-A chant shouted at the highest of decibel levels.

It’s euphoric. For two hours, your heart is beating out of your chest and you can’t hear, much less think. But you know this: There is nowhere else you’d rather be than at the most intimate, electric party in town.

The Barn is alive.

“When it’s rocking, there’s not an arena in the country that’s louder,” new Gophers men’s basketball head coach Ben Johnson said at his introductory news conference Tuesday.

He knows this to be true, because he lived it — as an assistant coach and a player, sure, but first as a fan.

Johnson grew up in Minneapolis at a time when The Barn “was the place to be.”

“It was the hottest ticket,” Johnson said. “I don’t care if the Timberwolves were rolling or in the early season, if the Vikings were hot. If Gopher basketball is on, that was the show.”

After Johnson’s peewee basketball game finished on Saturday mornings, he would race home to catch the Gophers’ 11 a.m. game. When he was a high school player at DeLaSalle, he would come to Williams Arena and watch the Gophers go toe to toe with some of the nation’s top teams and talent, like when Robert “Tractor” Traylor and Michigan would visit, or nights such as that December evening in 1998, when No. 4 Cincinnati — featuring the likes of Kenyon Martin and Melvin Levett — edged the 17th-ranked Gophers by one in overtime.

“It was an unbelievable environment,” said Johnson, who was in the stands that evening.

There are those that have called out Williams Arena in recent years. It is outdated. But that has more to do with the fan experience than anything else. And those deficiencies are most noticeable when you’re sitting in your seat, looking around at the venue, because what is taking place on the court can’t hold your attention.

Was anyone complaining about The Barn when the Gophers knocked off No. 1 Indiana in 2013? How about when Minnesota knocked off top-10 Purdue in 2019 to all but secure the program’s most recent trip to The Dance?

Williams Arena rocks, quite literally, when the Gophers are winning. The problem is those successes have been too few and far between for more than two decades now.

“Sometimes you get into these new arenas and they’re so NBA that there’s not a vibe, there’s not a feeling,” Johnson said. “This is college basketball. This needs to be an intimate environment. It needs to have a little bit of flavor, a little bit of culture. And it’s who we are, in my opinion, and it’s what we’re about. When I was growing up it was a big deal. Williams Arena, The Barn, was a big deal. When we win, it’s going to get back to being a big deal. I think kids see that it’s a special place, and we’re going to get that out there.”

Does it necessarily matter if a head coach has local ties or connections to a program before they’re hired? That debate rages. But if you want to see a positive side effect when it is the case, look no further than Johnson.

No one has to explain to him what Williams Arena can be like at its best, how much basketball talent Minnesota possesses or how easily this state falls in love with this program when it wins. He already knows.

Johnson walks into this job seeing the very best in the program, what it has to offer and what it can be. He loves this program, this school and this city. The enthusiasm he possesses will radiate through his messages to recruits, boosters and anyone else he encounters.

Positivity and excitement are intoxicating.

Point out the “challenges” that exist in trying to make this program a consistent winner, and Johnson will counter with a positive. He thinks those far outweigh the negatives, anyway, from the in-state talent to the fan base to the administration’s support.

It’s why Johnson sounded so confident in this program’s future on Tuesday, and why he is so excited to get started. The days of when Gophers men’s basketball captivated the state are still fresh in Johnson’s mind, and he thinks he can restore the feelings many once possessed for this program.

Who better to recapture former glory than a man so keenly aware of the program’s past?

“We’re going to try to get it back to that, and get this young generation loving Gopher basketball, and families loving Gopher basketball,” Johnson said. “There’s a lot of magic still left in (Williams Arena) that we’re going to dig out.”