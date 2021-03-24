Paige Bueckers scored 20 points and top-seeded UConn pulled away for an 83-47 victory over eighth-seeded Syracuse in a second-round game Tuesday night in San Antonio.

In her second NCAA Tournament game, the freshman guard made 5 of 13 shots and hit all nine of her free-throw attempts. Bueckers also contributed five rebounds, four assists and three of UConn's 11 steals.

The Huskies (26-1) won their 27th straight second-round game and will face fifth-seeded Iowa in a Sweet 16 game in the River Walk Region where Geno Auriemma will coach the team after missing the first two rounds following a bout with COVID-19.

Aaliyah Edwards added 19 points and Olivia Nelson-Ododa chipped in 17 and eight rebounds as UConn shot 55.1 percent and scored 38 points in the paint.

Kamilla Cardoso and Emily Engstler scored 12 points apiece for Syracuse (15-9). While Cardoso shot 5 of 9, Engstler missed 11 of 15 shots as the Orange shot 28.1 percent, missed 12 of 15 3-point tries and committed 18 turnovers.

The Huskies held a 19-14 lead after the opening quarter after shooting 54.5 percent and began pulling away late in the first half when they scored the final seven points to get a 41-26 lead by halftime.

UConn took its first 20-point lead when Edwards' putback made it 48-28 with 6:34 remaining in the third and opened a 64-35 lead entering the fourth quarter.

NC State 79, South Florida 67

Jakia Brown-Turner poured in 19 points and Jada Boyd added 18 to lift North Carolina State to a 79-67 win over South Florida in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Tuesday afternoon in San Antonio.

Top-seeded NC State (22-2) advances to the Sweet 16 round for a weekend game against Wednesday's Indiana-Belmont winner in the Mercado Region.

Raina Perez and Elissa Cunane both had 12 points as the Wolfpack moved into the regional semifinal round for the third straight NCAA Tournament. Cunane pulled in 11 rebounds and Boyd had 10 boards

Elena Tsineke posted 22 points and Elisa Pinzan had 18 points for eighth-seeded South Florida (19-4), which was denied its first spot in the Sweet 16.

South Florida led 36-35 at halftime before the Wolfpack put together a 24-11 edge in the third quarter.

Tsineke, who made the go-ahead basket in the Bulls' 57-53 first-round victory against Washington State, connected on four of the team's nine 3-pointers.

Georgia Tech 73, West Virginia 56

Lotta-Maj Lahtinen pumped in a game-high 22 points Tuesday as fifth-seeded Georgia Tech ran and hid from fourth-seeded West Virginia in the third quarter of a 73-56 win in San Antonio.

Lorela Cubaj scored 21 points and added 12 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets (17-8), while Kierra Fletcher added 14 points and four assists. Georgia Tech canned 51.8 percent of its shots and steadied after a rocky first quarter, when it committed eight turnovers. It had just six for the game's remainder.

Esmery Martinez scored 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds before fouling out to pace the Mountaineers (22-7), who converted just 43.8 percent of their shots and were drubbed on the boards 36-22. Kari Niblack added 12 points and Kirsten Deans contributed 11, plus five assists.

Michigan 70, Tennessee 55

Naz Hillmon had 19 points and a game-high 15 rebounds to lead Michigan to a 70-55 win over Tennessee on Tuesday.

The sixth-seeded Wolverines (16-5), who led by as many as 19 points in the second half, advanced to the Sweet 16 round for the first time in program history.

In the first-ever meeting between the programs, Michigan received a game-high 23 points from Leigha Brown. Hailey Brown highlighted her 14-point performance by making four 3-pointers.

Hillmon, the first Big Ten Player of the Year in program history, made 8-of-15 shots from the floor.

Tennessee (17-8), a tradition-rich program that hasn't reached the Sweet 16 since 2016, was led by first-team All-SEC player Rennia Davis. She had 12 points on 4-for-17 shooting, while second-team All-SEC player Rae Burrell added 11.

Iowa 86, Kentucky 72

Caitlin Clark collected 35 points, seven rebounds and six assists to boost Iowa to an 86-72 win over Kentucky on Tuesday.

The 35 points were four shy of a career high for Clark.

Fifth-seeded Iowa (20-9) advanced to the Sweet 16 of the River Walk Region to face either UConn or Syracuse on Saturday.

Clark, the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, notched her NCAA-best 12th 30-point game of the season while establishing a new program scoring high in NCAA Tournament play. She outscored the Wildcats by herself in the first half, erupting for 24 points on 8-for-11 shooting -- including 6-for-8 from long range -- to help the Hawkeyes take a 49-22 lead into the break.

Iowa shot 60.6 percent in the first half compared to 21.6 percent for Kentucky, which connected on just 2-of-13 attempts from 3-point range in the opening half and 7-of-27 overall. Kentucky (18-9) trailed by as many as 27 early in the third quarter.

Rhyne Howard paced Kentucky with 28 points and eight assists. Dre'una Edwards added 16 points, Massengill scored 10, and KeKe McKinney had seven rebounds.

South Carolina 59, Oregon State 42

Aliyah Boston scored a game-high 19 points as top-seeded South Carolina advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Women's Tournament with a 59-42 victory against No. 8 seed Oregon State.

Teammate Destanni Henderson added 12 points and Zia Cooke had 10 points, five rebounds and two assists. Boston also had seven rebounds.

The Gamecocks (24-4) will play fifth-seeded Georgia Tech in the Hemisfair Regional semifinals this weekend.

The victory was the 501st of Dawn Staley's coaching career. The South Carolina coach reached the milestone with a 79-53 win over Mercer in the opening round of the tournament.

Taylor Jones led Oregon State (12-8) with 13 points before fouling out. Aleah Goodman added 10 points and six assists for the Beavers.

Baylor 90, Virginia Tech 48

Moon Ursin and DiJonai Carrington each scored 21 points to lead second-seeded Baylor to a 90-48 victory over No. 7 seed Virginia Tech in the second round of the NCAA Women's Tournament on Tuesday night in San Antonio.

The Bears (27-2) advanced to the Sweet 16 round of the River Walk Region and will play this weekend against sixth-seeded Michigan, which won 70-55 over No. 3 seed Tennessee.

After tallying a career-high 24 points in Baylor's 49-point first-round rout over Jackson State on Sunday, Ursin connected on 7 of 13 shots and made all six free throws.

NaLyssa Smith scored 15 points, and Queen Egbo recorded 12 and 13 rebounds.

The Hokies (15-10) got 18 points from Georgia Amoore and 15 from Aisha Sheppard. They shot 30.2 percent (16 of 53) against the nation's top defense and suffered 13 blocked shots.

Stanford 73 Oklahoma State 62

Top-seeded Stanford never trailed Tuesday night, canning 13 of 25 3-pointers to keep eighth-seeded Oklahoma State at bay in a 73-62 second-round win in the NCAA Women's Tournament in San Antonio.

Haley Jones scored 17 points for the Cardinal (27-2), who advance to the semifinals of the Alamo Region. They will play either Missouri State or Wright State, which meet on Wednesday, for a spot in the regional finals.

Stanford also got 13 from Kiana Williams, 12 points from Cameron Brink and 11 from Anna Wilson. The Cardinal sank 46.6 percent from the field and converted 16 Cowgirls turnovers into 27 points.

Three players scored in double figures for Oklahoma State (19-9), led by 14 points from Neferatali Notoa. Natasha Mack scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Lexy Keys added 12.