Emily Wade

Senior, girls basketball

Emily Wade was often the primary go-to option for the Bemidji offense last week, averaging 18.5 points on the week over a pair of games. The senior guard scored half of the team’s points with a 20-point performance against Grand Rapids on Tuesday, and she tallied another 17 points in helping the Lumberjacks knock off Sauk Rapids-Rice in Thursday’s opening round of the Section 8-3A Tournament. Wade has reached double figures in every game this year and is averaging a team-best 15.3 points per game.