The Gophers have named Ben Johnson its next men’s basketball coach, the school said Monday. This would be the first head coaching job for the Minneapolis native.

The University of Minnesota athletics department said it has agreed to a five-year contract pending a background check and U of M Board of Regents approval.

“Ben is a proven coach who is ready to lead his own program,” Gophers Athletics Director Mark Coyle said in a statement. “He has earned this opportunity. (He’s) a tremendous teacher, recruiter and relationship builder. I am trilled for him to lead his alma mater, and I am excited for the future of our men’s basketball program.”

Johnson, 39, was an assistant coach under former U head coach Richard Pitino from 2013-18; he has been Xavier’s associate head coach for the last three seasons.

“The University of Minnesota is such a special place and has impacted me in immeasurable ways on and off the court,” Johnson said in a statement. “I want to thank President Joan Gabel, Mark Coyle, Julie Manning and everyone involved in the search process for believing in me and trusting me to lead this historic program. I am ready to get to work.”

Johnson, a DeLaSalle graduate, was on the U staff when the program brought in its biggest recent in-state recruiting wins with two four-star prospects: Hopkins’ Amir Coffey and Cretin-Derham Hall’s Daniel Oturu. Johnson is also credited with netting Jordan Murphy from Texas.

Coyle said last Tuesday that recruiting in-state talent is among the top attributes he sought after letting go of Ricard Pitino last Monday. The Gophers pointed out in its news release that Xavier consecutive top-30 recruiting classes in 2019 and 2020 and the Musketeers went 51-37 in three seasons with him on the bench.

Coyle also makes his first coaching hire of a candidate from a diverse background; Johnson is an African-American.

“Great to see an alum get an opportunity to rebuild the program,” former Gophers forward and current Benilde-St. Margaret’s coach Damian Johnson tweeted Monday.

Coffey chimed in, too: “Great hire Minnesota,” he tweeted. “Gopher ball is in good hands!”

The news was first reported by ESPN and then Stadium on Monday afternoon. Stadium’s Jeff Goodman added that Coyle met with Johnson for “much of the day on Sunday and was ‘blown away.’ ”

Johnson played two seasons at Northwestern and two seasons at Minnesota (2002-04). He played 59 games for the Gophers, averaging 11.5 points and 2.5 rebounds his senior season.

The Gophers have an estimated budget shortfall of at least $40 million due to the pandemic and Johnson’s arrival isn’t expected to be expensive on an assistant’s salary and not expected to have a buyout.

Johnson is the second assistant coach to be hired to fill a Big Ten vacancy this year. Purdue assistant coach Micah Shrewsberry was hired to the head job at Penn State last week, but Shrewsberry has some head coaching experience at the small-college level in the mid-2000s.

After his playing career, Johnson was a graduate assistant at Dayton for two years, followed by two years at Texas-Pan American, four years at Northern Iowa and one year at Nebraska with Tim Miles before joining Pitino’s staff.

Xavier head coach Travis Steele previously said about Johnson: “Ben is an outstanding coach and recruiter that will be a very successful head coach one day. Ben is ‘Steady Eddy,’ he just is. He is the same guy every day. He is highly intelligent, very well thought out. He’s very good at everything. He is great on the floor, he’s great in skill development, he’s got a great offensive mind and he’s got great relationships with our players. He is a really good evaluator and recruiter.”