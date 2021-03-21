CASS LAKE -- In a slow and methodical game, the Cass Lake-Bena boys basketball team finally took off when it turned on the jets.

“People keep saying we have a young team, which is true, but players on this team have been playing a long time and have been playing many games,” CLB head coach John Wind said. “We need to be patient, and things will come to us.”

The top-seeded Panthers did enough to outlast fourth-seeded Blackduck on Saturday evening, winning 65-52 in Cass Lake and advancing to the Section 8A Tournament semifinals.

The victory puts Cass Lake-Bena one game closer to where it finished last year. CLB reached the Section 8A championship game and was poised to face Ada-Borup for the title, but the coronavirus pandemic sunk its teeth into the sports world and canceled the season before the game could be played.

“I think the older kids… they felt last year, we had a good chance -- same as Ada did,” Wind said. “They really wanted to play that game. We all did. But the circumstances were what they were. They know what it takes to get there. These guys have to play together, play defense, and also run offensive sets.”

The first half on Saturday was a defensive chess match, as neither team budged for the opposing offenses. The Panthers (17-3) went 7:17 without a basket as the Drakes (11-9) held the score within 13-11, but Blackduck had a 7:37 drought of its own without making a shot.

Cass Lake-Bena opened up a 10-point lead at 23-13 on Darring Brown’s layup deep into the half, and Dominic Fairbacks’ buzzer-beating layup kept the difference at 28-18 into the locker rooms.

CLB had the advantage up to 16 midway through the second half, but the Drakes were sticking around. Sawyer Nendick laid one in at the rim for a 6-0 spurt that got Blackduck within 51-38, plus a little momentum to boot, with five minutes remaining.

But then the Panthers amped it up, responding with an 8-0 run in 46 seconds’ time. Jauquin Sargent, Dominic Fairbanks and Leroy Fairbanks combined for four transition layups to make up the fast-break blitz that brought on a game-high 21-point lead.

“Once we broke the press, we got down to the other end of the court… to score,” Wind said. “After they realized that, we started running, and it showed how many people were wide open once the kids started going towards the basket.”

Although the victor was decided by then, the Drakes’ highlight of the day was still to come. Just before the final buzzer sounded, Blackduck senior Quinn McKeeman took a half-court shot that danced around the rim, seemingly stood still on the iron as if to command more suspense, and finally dropped in for a buzzer-beating finish that both sidelines got a kick out of.

Dominic Fairbanks finished the night with a team-high 15 points for the Panthers, while Leroy Fairbanks tallied 11.

Oli Stroeing produced a game-high 21 points for the Drakes, 17 of which came after halftime.

Cass Lake-Bena now advances to the Section 8A semifinals, where they’ll host third-seeded Red Lake at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 23.

No. 1 Cass Lake-Bena 65, No. 4 Blackduck 52

BKD 18 34 -- 52

CLB 28 37 -- 65

BLACKDUCK (11-9) -- Stroeing 21, Merrill 8, Wilson 8, Nendick 7, Kingbird 3, McKeeman 3, Arp 2.

CASS LAKE-BENA (17-3) -- D. Fairbanks 15, L. Fairbanks 11, Lee 9, Smith 9, Sargent 8, Brown 6, Lanham 5, Coss 2.