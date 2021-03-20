When the Minnesota Gophers men’s basketball season was coming to the close two weeks ago, star guard Marcus Carr would tap his wrist after big moments. It was a reference to stepping up like Portland Trailblazers guard Damien Lillard, but it could have been a reference to how Carr’s clock was ticking in Minnesota.

On Friday morning, the junior point guard entered the NCAA transfer portal, a source confirmed to the St. Paul Pioneer Press. On Friday afternoon, Carr’s mentor told 247sports that Carr will be going through the NBA Draft process, with another college stop being an alternative.

Carr explored turning pro after his sophomore season last year but returned to Minnesota and was an all-Big Ten honoree this season. Carr set Minnesota's program single-season assist record (207) and was a 1,000-point scorer in just two seasons. He ranks 40th on the Gophers' all-time scoring list with 1,041 points.

“There’s definitely a couple of milestones for my career,” Carr said before the Big Ten Tournament. “But still, I’d rather be in a different position, let’s say, (the team is) ranked in the Big Ten than to have first-team, second-team, third-team honors.”

Carr, a Gophers captain, finished third in the conference in points (19.4) and assists (4.9) per game this season and led the league in minutes (35.8). But those numbers came during a 14-15 season that led to head coach Richard Pitino’s fired on Monday.

Carr is the third Gophers player to enter the transfer portal this week, following freshman guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. and junior forward Jarvis Omersa. Carr is also the least surprising departure with him expected to explore opportunities at the next level regardless of the coaching change.

The Toronto native transferred to Minnesota from Pittsburgh in 2018, but the NCAA did not rule him immediately eligible, so he was forced to sit out the 2018-19 season at Minnesota.