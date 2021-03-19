Joseph Yesufu poured in 21 points Thursday as Drake rallied from a frosty first half to upend Wichita State 53-52 in a clash of No. 11 seeds in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament at West Lafayette, Ind.

The Bulldogs (26-4) overcame 37.7 percent shooting that included a 10-minute scoring drought in the first half to claim their first NCAA Tournament victory in 50 years to the day. They posted a 79-72 overtime win over Notre Dame on March 18, 1971.

They also ended an 11-game losing streak against Wichita State, a former Missouri Valley rival that left for the American Athletic Conference four years ago.

Morris Udeze scored a career-high 22 points to pace Wichita State, but the Shockers (16-6) could not get their top threat untracked. Tyson Etienne, the co-player of the year in the AAC, netted just 1 point on 0-for-6 shooting from the field. The Shockers shot just 33.9 percent from the floor.

The Bulldogs gained their first lead, 46-45, since the opening stages on a bucket by Darnell Brodie with 4:15 left. They led the remainder of the game, though Dexter Dennis (13 points) made it interesting with a steal and 3-pointer for the Shockers with 8.1 seconds left.

Yesufu then missed a front-end free throw, but Alterique Gilbert hit the front iron on a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Texas Southern 60, Mount St. Mary's 52

John Walker III scored 13 of his 19 points in the second half to lead Texas Southern to a 60-52 victory over fellow No. 16 seed Mount St. Mary's on Thursday in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament at Bloomington, Ind.

Jordan Gilliam added 12 points for Texas Southern (17-8), which overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to win its 10th straight game and 15th of its last 16.

The Tigers face top-seeded Michigan in a first-round contest on Saturday at West Lafayette, Ind.

Damian Chong Qui scored 14 points and Mezie Offurum recorded 10 points and a career-high 16 rebounds for the Mountaineers (12-11), who had a four-game winning streak snapped.

Walker also collected nine rebounds for Texas Southern, which is 2-8 all-time in NCAA Tournament play. Mount St. Mary's fell to 2-6.

The Tigers made 38.6 of their shots and were 6 of 14 from behind the arc. Texas Southern struggled from the free-throw line, making just 10 of 19 shots.

The Mountaineers shot 38.8 percent from the field, including 6 of 22 from 3-point range. Mount St. Mary's also had trouble from the line, hitting just 8 of 16 attempts.

Norfolk State 54, Appalachian State 53

Devante Carter canned two free throws with 8.6 seconds left Thursday night as Norfolk State edged Appalachian State 54-53 in a First Four matchup at the NCAA Tournament in Bloomington, Ind.

The Mountaineers had a chance to win the game on their final possession, but Michael Almonacy bricked a 3-point attempt and Justin Forrest's second-chance jumper came up short as the buzzer sounded.

Norfolk State improved to 17-7 on the season and will play top-seeded Gonzaga on Saturday night in a first-round West Region game. Appalachian State, which was making its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 21 years and only its third in program history, ends the season at 17-12.

Jalen Hawkins came off the bench to pump in a game-high 24 points and Joe Bryant Jr. added 10 for the Spartans, who won their first NCAA Tournament game since stunning Missouri in a 15-over-2 upset back in 2012.

Carter shot just 1 of 10 from the field, but he drove the lane after an Adrian Delph miss and drew contact. Carter rattled the first shot home and cleanly swished the second.

Forrest scored 18 points to lead the Mountaineers, who used a 26-4 run to overcome a 41-25 deficit early in the second half.

UCLA 86, Michigan State 80, OT

Sophomore Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored a career-high 27 points and UCLA rallied from a 14-point deficit to defeat Michigan State 86-80 in overtime in an NCAA Tournament First Four game on Thursday in West Lafayette, Ind.

Johnny Juzang had 21 points for the Bruins (18-9), who will face sixth-seeded BYU in an East Region first-round matchup on Saturday. UCLA's Cody Riley and Jules Bernard each contributed 11 points.

Aaron Henry's 18 points and seven assists led Michigan State (15-13). Joshua Langford added 12 points and seven rebounds and Malik Hall chipped in 10 points.

Two baskets by Juzang gave the Bruins a four-point lead in overtime. Riley's dunk with under a minute to go gave UCLA an 83-78 lead. Langford made a layup, and Juzang injured his ankle when he stepped on Langford's foot on the play.

Riley split free throws and Langford missed in the lane. Jaylen Clark sank two free throws with 13.9 seconds left to clinch UCLA's win.

Michigan State held a 44-33 halftime lead after its biggest lead was 40-26 following a 3-pointer by Joey Hauser.