Joseph Yesufu poured in 21 points Thursday as Drake rallied from a frosty first half to upend Wichita State 53-52 in a clash of No. 11 seeds in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament at West Lafayette, Ind.

The Bulldogs (26-4) overcame 37.7 percent shooting that included a 10-minute scoring drought in the first half to claim their first NCAA Tournament victory in 50 years to the day. They posted a 79-72 overtime win over Notre Dame on March 18, 1971.

They also ended an 11-game losing streak against Wichita State, a former Missouri Valley rival that left for the American Athletic Conference four years ago.

Morris Udeze scored a career-high 22 points to pace Wichita State, but the Shockers (16-6) could not get their top threat untracked. Tyson Etienne, the co-player of the year in the AAC, netted just 1 point on 0-for-6 shooting from the field. The Shockers shot just 33.9 percent from the floor.

The Bulldogs gained their first lead, 46-45, since the opening stages on a bucket by Darnell Brodie with 4:15 left. They led the remainder of the game, though Dexter Dennis (13 points) made it interesting with a steal and 3-pointer for the Shockers with 8.1 seconds left.

Yesufu then missed a front-end free throw, but Alterique Gilbert hit the front iron on a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Texas Southern 60, Mount St. Mary's 52

John Walker III scored 13 of his 19 points in the second half to lead Texas Southern to a 60-52 victory over fellow No. 16 seed Mount St. Mary's on Thursday in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament at Bloomington, Ind.

Jordan Gilliam added 12 points for Texas Southern (17-8), which overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to win its 10th straight game and 15th of its last 16.

The Tigers face top-seeded Michigan in a first-round contest on Saturday at West Lafayette, Ind.

Damian Chong Qui scored 14 points and Mezie Offurum recorded 10 points and a career-high 16 rebounds for the Mountaineers (12-11), who had a four-game winning streak snapped.

Walker also collected nine rebounds for Texas Southern, which is 2-8 all-time in NCAA Tournament play. Mount St. Mary's fell to 2-6.

The Tigers made 38.6 of their shots and were 6 of 14 from behind the arc. Texas Southern struggled from the free-throw line, making just 10 of 19 shots.

The Mountaineers shot 38.8 percent from the field, including 6 of 22 from 3-point range. Mount St. Mary's also had trouble from the line, hitting just 8 of 16 attempts.