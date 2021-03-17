There was a stretch earlier this season where Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Ricky Rubio went more than a month without making a 3-point shot. At the end of that span, he was shooting 16 percent from deep. That was even worse than many of the shooting struggles Minnesota fans had witnessed from the Spaniard in his first run with the Wolves to start his NBA career.

That inaccuracy helped play into the narrative that maybe — just months after playing some of the best basketball of his career for Phoenix in the NBA bubble — Rubio just didn’t have it anymore.

And then the shots started to fall, and everything else started to fall into place.

Over the past 17 games, Rubio is averaging 11.5 points and 7.6 assists. He’s shooting 44 percent from the field and an astonishing 39 percent from deep on 3.8 attempts per game.

He found his stroke, as is often the case for the veteran later in the season.

“Since early in my career, I’ve been working on (my shot), and have always been a little inconsistent, but I think I figured out the last three seasons where I go on stretches, especially in the second half of the season, where I feel like really good out there from three,” Rubio said.

That tracks. In 2018, Rubio shot 43 percent from deep from February through April. The uptick wasn’t as evident in 2019, but in 2020, from January through the end of the season, he shot 40 percent from 3-point range. For his career, Rubio is 31 percent or worse from deep in November, December and January, and better than 34 percent in February, March and April.

“I think it’s rhythm, I think it’s finding when and how to shoot within the system of the team,” Rubio said. “Knowing when to be aggressive, especially for a point guard that likes to really organize everybody. Sometimes I get lost out there, not thinking about my shot, and then I take it when it’s either too late or not in a rhythm. But now I feel like in a rhythm in the system and on the fly where I feel confident enough to shoot the ball at a high clip.”

That’s how it has played out specifically this season in Minnesota. Rubio had to shift to the bench at the start of the season, playing behind D’Angelo Russell. Pair that with Minnesota’s constantly shifting rotations, and rhythm and flow was hard to find.

Karl-Anthony Towns felt Rubio was overthinking things at that point, which is entirely unnecessary for a player of his skill level.

“Ricky is just so good that he doesn’t have to think the way he was thinking before. He’s just so good that once he touches the basketball, he knows exactly what to do,” Towns said. “He was just having one of those slumps where it was not going in for him, things were just not working out well. I think no preseason, no training camp, the flow was kind of off, and he found himself in the game. He’s shooting the ball tremendously well, and as long as he keeps popping back for three, I’m going to keep passing him the ball.”

Things have become more consistent in every sense over the past 17 games for both the Wolves and Rubio, and the point guard’s numbers reflect that.

“I found (my game),” he said. “For a lot of reasons, but of course consistent minutes and a consistent lineup, me in better shape, that’s a lot of the keys to playing in my game with more confidence and I’m feeling good. It’s been the trend of my career as well, too, the second half of the season I play better. I think with everything that had happened, especially with the trade (in November to Minnesota) and all that stuff, I was kind of lost in the beginning. But now I’ve found myself again.”